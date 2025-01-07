Elon Musk's foray into UK politics is striking a chord with the British public, as highlighted by a recent poll and his warm acknowledgment of their support.

The 53-year-old billionaire sparked further conversation by responding to a Good Morning Britain poll that gauged British sentiment about his political influence. Sharing a screenshot of the poll, Musk kept his reaction simple but impactful, posting a heartfelt "Thank you, Britain!"

Surprise: Brits Embrace Musk's Political Influence

According to a poll re-shared by David Atherton, a journalist with The European Conservative, most Britons (65.8%) support Musk's involvement in UK politics, indicating a surprising level of public approval for his political views.

'It looks like Good Morning Britain's @GMB poll blew up in their face,' Atherton wrote. 'Nearly two-thirds of Brits welcome @elonmusk's involvement in UK politics,' he added.

Supporters celebrated Musk's willingness to challenge the establishment, particularly in areas like climate change, space exploration, and technological advancement. They see him as a figure who transcends traditional politics and offers a unique perspective on global issues.

'This is why Elon is so powerful.' one X user wrote. 'He actually wants what the majority wants. Instead of just pushing his own agenda. Amazing what happens when you put the needs of the people first.' Another pointed out: 'Elon is doing what the British government can't: raising awareness about the country's decline and evil.'

Elon Musk's Political Meddling

Musk, known for his involvement with Donald Trump's administration, is increasingly meddling in global affairs. A prime example is his recent demand for the dissolution of the UK Parliament. The world's wealthiest individual also publicly endorsed far-right activist Tommy Robinson and dismissed Reform UK leader Nigel Farage as lacking the necessary leadership qualities.

It is my earnest hope that His Majesty considers this matter in the interests of his subjects https://t.co/xUD8lOym8g — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2025

What events have led to Musk's growing interest in UK politics, and what are his goals and objectives in this sphere? A First Post report suggests that Musk's recent political pronouncements in the UK may be driven by concerns over potential government regulations of his platform, X (formerly Twitter).

It is worth noting that the UK government is currently considering stricter regulations for social media platforms, which could have significant implications for companies like X, per Reuters.

Sky News says the UK's Online Safety Act of 2023 imposes significant fines on social media platforms. These fines can reach up to $22 million or 10% of the platform's global annual revenue, whichever is greater. The Act targets platforms that spread disinformation, misinformation, or content that incites violence or promotes racially or religiously aggravated offences.

Musk's Clash With UK Regulators

Notably, many in the Labour Party do not appear to be overly concerned. A Labour MP told CNN that they were 'looking forward to the great Musk vs Trump estrangement.' The lawmaker added that they 'noted the usual post-New Year energy from the right wing who are frustrated. It's unseemly but that's populism for you.'

UK Health Secretary Wes Streeting states Musk's views are 'misjudged and misinformed.' Streeting told Sky News: 'But we're willing to work with Elon Musk. I think he's got a big role to play with his social media platform to help us and other countries to tackle this serious issue. So if he wants to work with us, roll his sleeves up. We'd welcome that.'

'Musk's support not just for Tommy Robinson, but also the AfD in Germany, shows just how big a problem he is for democracy as well as the reputation of those who cosy up to him like Nigel Farage and Liz Truss,' Labour parliamentarian Stella Creasy told Politico.

The Future Of UK Politics In The Age Of Musk

However, concerns about the potential negative consequences of Musk's growing influence in UK politics are being raised. 'Elon Musk is the prime example of how the Twitter algorithm radicalises people into believing all kind of whacky and potentially dangerous conspiracy theories,' Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate, told ITV.

'Elon Musk can sound irrational at times, but he is focused on enriching himself. He sees the key to that as deregulation so that his companies can be unleashed to do as they like.'

'Musk and others must not be given oxygen in their attempts to undermine (the) government, elected by the British people — it is for them alone to critique,' another Labour MP told CNN. 'It is clear that (his) increasing interest in UK politics must be recognised, not least (given) how social media is being used to manipulate the electorate,' they added.