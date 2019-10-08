The National Health Service has launched a mental health initiative to benefit British citizens. To promote the initiative, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle along with other celebrities appeared in a short advertisement. After the advertisement was aired, people from all over the United Kingdom logged on to the Every Mind Matters website. The traffic caused the website to momentarily crash right after the launch.

The campaign ad was aired on television simultaneously on multiple channels. Those who were unable to catch the short film on television logged on to the campaign website, in an attempt to view it. However, the high traffic caused the website to show an error when people tried to view the video. The error message read: "something went wrong. Please refresh the page or try again later."

Technicians worked on the problem and the website was sent up and running again quickly. The Evening Standard reported that a Public Health England spokesperson confirmed that the website crash likely caused by excessive traffic.

In the video, the British Royal Family members took turns encouraging people to seek assistance from the website to improve their mental health. British citizens can visit the website, answer a questionnaire and get a customised plan to follow if they want to improve their mental health.

PHE studies conducted on 3,000 individuals showed that 83% of the study subjects showed signs of ill mental health. Even something as minor as not getting sufficient sleep can be a sign of mental health problems, which one might not be aware of. With the help of Every Mind Matters, one can get an idea of their mental health and work towards improving it.

In recent times, there have been rumours regarding a tiff between the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex. The two families no longer live under the same roof and they no longer share the same royal family charity. The "Fab Four" have not been seen sharing the same stage in a very long time. The family holiday to Balmoral Castle this year saw Prince William's family accommodated away from the castle, in case Prince Harry visited Queen Elizabeth II at the same time. Prince Harry and Meghan eventually ended up not attending the family holiday.

However, the mental health campaign has brought the "Fab Four" together on-screen once again. This shows that the Dukes and Duchesses care about the people of the country more than any alleged feuds.