Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. She is succeeded by her son, King Charles III whose wife Camilla, formerly known as the Duchess of Cornwall, will now be given the title Queen Consort.

Camilla is given the title of Queen Consort to indicate that she is the spouse of a king. According to the rules of the royal family, she cannot be given the title of a queen because members who marry into the royal family cannot inherit the throne.

The last Queen consort of the United Kingdom was Queen Elizabeth II's mother, who was known as the Queen Mother after King George VI died.

Although royal tradition dictated that Camilla should have been given titles befitting of a princess during her marriage to King Charles III in 2005, the new monarch's controversial divorce from the publicly beloved Princess Diana complicated matters.

This is why following their marriage, Camilla did not take Diana's title of Princess of Wales and chose to be referred to as the Duchess of Cornwall instead.

However, Queen Elizabeth put speculations about Camilla's title to rest in February by announcing that it was her "most sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service."

This was the first time the Queen had ever acknowledged Camilla's role in the monarchy.

King Charles III responded favourably to his mother's statement and said, "We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout."

Camilla and King Charles III were subject to hard criticism for years after their affair was confirmed. Camilla was blamed for destroying Princess Diana's marriage, and public opinion of her soured.

At present, the public opinion of Camilla is still shaky in the 25 years since Diana's death. In a May 2022 poll by YouGov, it was found that only 39% of the British public believed that Camilla should have the title of the princess consort and 28% believed she should not have any title at all.