China held its largest military parade yet in Beijing on 3 September 2025 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

President Xi Jinping paraded an array of advanced weaponry, demonstrating China's growing strategic reach. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended, signalling a deepening alignment among the leaders of China, North Korea, and Russia, who gathered at a military parade in Beijing to mark 80 years since the end of World War II.

This prompted President Donald Trump to blast Xi, Putin, and Kim for conspiring against the US.

About the Beijing Military Parade

The event began with an 80-gun artillery salute, followed by China's national anthem, and then the troops marched to participate in the parade.

Xi, who heads the Central Military Commission, cautioned that the world had a 'choice of peace or war'. He then addressed the victims of war, calling to prevent history from repeating itself.

The military parade's sights included semblances of military might, such as modern fighter jets and missiles. Needless to say, China exerted its image as a superpower that wielded significant influence.

Among his guests were Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin, who displayed unity with Xi as they flanked him. The gathering was touted as an alternative to the US-led global system.

One of the most notable weapons displayed at the event was the LY-1 laser weapon. As per BBC, Defence analyst Alexander Neill said that this is powerful enough to blind pilots and disable electronics.

Xi also unveiled submarine-like unmanned drones that can travel up to 20 metres underwater. This was followed by nuclear missiles, which were seen as a stern warning to the West.

Along with them, land missiles were also on display. State-run media outlet Xinhua said that they demonstrated their strategic nuclear force. It was hailed as a 'trump card' to safeguard national sovereignty and defend national dignity.

Trump Responds To 'Conspiracies' Against US

In a post via Truth Social, Trump slammed the gathering. He asked Xi to give his 'warmest regards' to Putin and Kim as they 'conspire' against the US.

Before the event, Trump slammed India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The latter was seen holding hands with Putin during an anti-NATO summit in China.

In retaliation, India was hit with 50% tariffs on selected goods. Trump accused Delhi of funding Russia's war efforts. However, neither India nor China have hinted at cutting their energy imports from Russia.

For reference, China and India are two of the largest buyers of Russian oil. This has been a crucial source of profit for Moscow since it began its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Current Implications and Possible US Alliances

Internationally, China's military parade showed how capable the Communist Party is. They have enough firepower to establish themselves as a globally recognised alternative to an American-dominated post-war era.

China has come a long way, but it was also a significant front in the past war, regardless. China had a strong showing against a Japanese invasion before the war even took place.

While most accounts focus on the fight for Europe or Pacific naval battles, millions of Chinese people were killed before that. In the present day, China, backed by India, North Korea, and Russia, may prove to be staggering.

The Indian Armed Forces are ranked as the fourth most powerful military worldwide, according to the Global Firepower Index report for 2020. India is also steadily modernising their military, wielding the nuclear triad missile system as an example.

Meanwhile, the Korean People's Army (KPA) of North Korea has over 1.3 million active personnel and a large reserve force. While North Korea's military equipment is outdated, it possesses nuclear weaponry and complex missile technology.

Lastly, the Russian Armed Forces are currently active. Their military power is displayed through their nuclear arsenal, system of conscripts and contract soldiers, and focus on technology.

While they've incurred challenges such as combat losses in Ukraine, the military has always been a key investment for Russia. They continuously prioritise personnel growth and equipment improvement as part of their ambitious reforms.

Given the circumstances, the US currently has treaties in place, supported by other prominent countries. This includes Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, and the UK, to name a few.

However, with Trump's trade war ongoing, it remains to be seen whether his recent decisions will impact the US, as observers suggested that the President is attempting to avoid pushing China further.