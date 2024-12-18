Amid rising concerns over the spread of avian influenza (bird flu) in humans, many people are questioning whether eating poultry products, such as chicken and eggs, poses a risk.

Experts, including those from the Mayo Clinic and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), provide important guidance on this issue.

Understanding Bird Flu and Its Risks

Bird flu is caused by influenza A viruses that primarily infect birds, although it can occasionally spread to other animals and humans. The virus is often transmitted through contact with infected birds, their droppings, or contaminated surfaces.

However, experts stress that eating properly cooked poultry and eggs is highly unlikely to transmit bird flu to humans.

According to the FDA, the risk of humans contracting bird flu through food is minimal, as infected poultry and eggs are typically excluded from the food supply. Additionally, thorough cooking of these products eliminates the virus.

Cooking chicken to an internal temperature of 74°C (165°F) and ensuring eggs are cooked until both the yolk and white are firm are essential precautions.

The Role of Food Safety Measures

Health authorities emphasise the importance of food safety practices to further reduce the risk of contamination.

This includes using separate utensils for raw and cooked food, washing hands and surfaces with soap and water, and storing food at appropriate temperatures.

The Mayo Clinic notes that pasteurised eggs and dairy products are also free from the virus. Pasteurisation involves heating products to kill harmful pathogens, ensuring their safety for consumption.

Recent Outbreaks and Precautions

The current avian flu outbreak, which began in 2022, has led to the culling of over 100 million birds worldwide to prevent further spread.

Recent cases in the United States prompted Governor Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency in California, highlighting the severity of the outbreak. Despite this, health officials have reiterated that the public risk remains low.

The CDC has reported 61 human cases of bird flu across 16 US states, with the majority linked to direct exposure to infected birds or their environments.

There is no evidence of person-to-person transmission in these cases. Experts urge people who handle live poultry or work in environments where birds are present to take additional precautions, such as wearing protective gear and maintaining strict hygiene.

Can You Catch Bird Flu From Chicken or Eggs?

The consensus among health experts is clear: you cannot contract bird flu from eating properly cooked chicken or eggs. The FDA and USDA work together to ensure that infected poultry products do not enter the food supply. Infected flocks are identified and culled promptly, reducing the likelihood of contamination.

Dr. Timothy Uyeki, a leading influenza expert at the CDC, explains that the virus is highly sensitive to heat. "Cooking poultry to the recommended temperature renders the virus inactive, making the food safe to eat," he says.

What Consumers Need to Know

While the risk of contracting bird flu from food is negligible, consumers should remain vigilant about food safety practices. Avoiding raw or undercooked poultry and eggs, maintaining cleanliness in food preparation, and adhering to government guidelines are essential measures.

Health officials also advise those in close contact with birds, such as farmworkers and veterinarians, to monitor their health and report any flu-like symptoms. Early detection and antiviral treatments can significantly reduce the severity of illness.

In summary, while bird flu poses serious concerns for poultry industries and public health, consuming well-cooked chicken and eggs remains safe. Adhering to food safety guidelines ensures that consumers can continue to enjoy these staples without fear of infection.