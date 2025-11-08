Hilary Duff and Haylie Duff used to be close. However, the last time that they were spotted together in public was in 2019. As such, fans of the musical siblings couldn't help but speculate on the real status of their relationship.

Hilary Duff Briefly Addresses Family Drama

Earlier this week, Hilary Duff spoke with Rolling Stone to promote her new song 'Mature'. The track is the first one that the singer has released in 10 years.

During her interview, Duff said that she always knew that she would release new music someday. And that day has finally come.

The former child star also took the interview as an opportunity to briefly weigh in on her relationship with her older sister. She hinted at an ongoing 'family drama' but stayed mum on the details.

Hilary added that she and her fans have gone through so much, so it's only right for her to be open to them.

'We have gone through a lot of the same things — whether that's complicated relationships, anxiety, raising kids, divorces, trying to find yourself in adulthood, family drama...' she said.

According to Page Six, fans have also noticed that Hilary and Haylie do not like each other's posts on social media.

There were also previous claims suggesting that the siblings fought over Hilary's husband, Matthew Koma because the latter does not get along with Haylie's fiancé, Matthew Rosenberg.

What Fans Have To Say About Hilary Duff, Haylie Duff's Alleged Feud

On Reddit, fans speculated on what could have caused the alleged feud between Haylie and Hilary.

One fan believes that Haylie's decision to become more right-wing and to move to Texas did not sit well with Hilary because the latter is more liberal.

Another fan quoted Haylie's 2019 interview with US Weekly, where she said that she's not helping Hilary plan her special day.

The fans said that this comment screams jealousy for them. Another accused Haylie of being passive-aggressive with her comment.

Another fan went as far as saying that the siblings' feud had to do with one of them sleeping with the other's partner while still in a relationship.

However, it is important to note that none of these claims have been proven to be accurate and are just mere speculations.

Hilary Duff, Haylie Duff Used To Be Very Close

Prior to the ongoing feud claims, Hilary and Haylie used to be very close. In fact, Haylie previously told People that she supports her younger sister with everything she does.

'We try to listen to each other and be there for each other. Everyone has so much advice all the time, so we really just try to support each other whenever we feel like venting or talking something out,' she said.

Earlier this year, Haylie detailed what it was like working with her younger sister in 'Material Girls'. The doting mom of four said that she hopes her daughters will watch the show one day.

However, Haylie did not say anything about her alleged feud with Hilary during the interview. In fact, the singer-actress had nothing but wonderful memories about Hilary.