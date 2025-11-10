Veteran Bollywood legend Dharmendra, 89, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where he is still under medical observation. The actor, beloved for his iconic roles in Sholay, Phool Aur Patthar, and Chupke Chupke, has been hospitalised for several days, leading to widespread concern among fans and well-wishers around the world.

According to industry sources, Dharmendra's condition is serious but stable. Some earlier reports claimed that the actor was on ventilator support. However, his son Sunny Deol's team has officially denied these rumours, urging everyone not to spread misinformation.

'Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further updates will be shared as available. We request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's privacy,' the official statement from Sunny Deol's team stated.

Another insider said that there is nothing to worry about Dharmendra's current condition, although he needs the special care and attention of his doctors.

'He is old and needs proper attention from the doctors. There's nothing to worry about,' the insider said.

Hema Malini Requests Fans to Pray for Dharmendra's Recovery

Dharmendra's wife, actress and politician Hema Malini, took to social media to thank fans for their concern.

'I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji, who is in the hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored, and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery,' she wrote.

The veteran actor, who turns 90 on December 8, has been in and out of the hospital in recent months for regular health checkups. Sources close to the family shared that he was initially admitted for routine examinations but has since remained under the supervision of top doctors at the hospital.

Bollywood Celebrities Rally Around the Deol Family

Several Bollywood celebrities have visited the hospital to express their support and affection for the veteran star. Salman Khan was spotted entering Breach Candy Hospital on the evening of November 10, followed later by Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan.

Actor Govinda and Riteish Deshmukh also called on the family, with Deshmukh sharing a heartfelt message, 'I'm praying for Dharmendra sir's health. I want that he gets well as soon as possible.'

Dharmendra's sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, along with grandsons Karan and Rajveer Deol, have also stayed by his side throughout his stay at the hospital.

A Living Legend of Indian Cinema

Born in Punjab in 1935, Dharmendra began his Bollywood journey after winning a nationwide talent hunt organised by Filmfare magazine in 1958.

Over his six-decade career, he has appeared in more than 250 films, earning admiration for his versatility, charm, and humility. From romantic dramas to high-octane action films, Dharmendra's screen presence remains unmatched.

He is next set to appear in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming war drama 'Ikkis,' which also stars Agastya Nanda in his debut role.

As fans continue to flood social media with prayers and messages of support, the nation collectively hopes for the speedy recovery of one of Indian cinema's most cherished icons — Dharmendra.