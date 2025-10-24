Political commentator Candace Owens has ignited a furious online debate after launching a scathing attack on the life and legacy of fellow conservative figure Charlie Kirk.

Owens didn't hold back, controversially labelling Kirk's life as 'fake' and dismissing the public tributes paid to him as 'demonic', provoking widespread condemnation across social media.

Owens Slams Kirk's Life as Fake

In a 55-second video clip posted by X user Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV), Candace Owens faced accusations of implying that Erika Kirk was involved in a plot targeting Kirk.

In the clip, Owens went so far as to declare that 'nothing in 'Charlie Kirk's life was real' and described honouring him through contributions to TPUSA as 'demonic'.

According to Livingstone, Owens' use of Kirk's death, turning the sorrow into an attack campaign against his family and staff purely for her own gain, was already despicable. 'But to go further and claim that his life's work, his legacy, even his family were somehow not real?' he added.

Candace IS insinuating Erika Kirk was part of a conspiracy against Kirk - She opened her latest unhinged “Book Club” by declaring: “NOTHING in Charlie Kirk’s life was real,” and calling it “DEMONIC” to honour him through donations to TPUSA.



Her exploitation of Kirk’s death -… https://t.co/jnU681IOIv pic.twitter.com/vWuQ0qhOXe — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) October 23, 2025

He stated that the extent of the wickedness in her actions is deeply unsettling. He observed that Steven Crowder (@scrowder), the host of Louder with Crowder, was correct in labelling her a 'miserable c**t'.

This was followed by Livingstone's inclusion of an X post from Crowder, which featured Owens seemingly suggesting that Erika Kirk was evil and had conspired with the Trump administration to murder her spouse, Charlie Kirk.

Public Outcry: 'Truly Sick'

Unsurprisingly, Owens's inflammatory remarks drew immediate and widespread backlash, as evidenced by the flood of critical comments on the post. 'Why is she smiling and beaming while talking about this stuff. Demonic'. A different user added, 'she's cray-cray'.

Why is she smiling and beaming while taking about this stuff. Demonic. — Elie Cohen كامل أمين ثابت (@ManInDamascus) October 24, 2025

Explaining why Owens had implicated Erika in her husband's passing, an X user offered this conjecture, 'My theory: Erika privately rejected her attempts to insinuate herself back into the inner circle at TPUSA, so now she's turning on Erika and the whole organisation. Hence, the new version of her conspiracy.'

My theory: Erika privately rejected her attempts to insinuate herself back into the inner circle at TPUSA, so now she’s turning on Erika and the whole organization. Hence the new version of her conspiracy. — Space Wizard Cowboy (Ryan) ✝️🎮 (@SpaceWzrdCowboy) October 23, 2025

How would she have liked everyone to react since she’s apparently the expert on what everyone should do and say after a horrific assassination. She’s just mad she wasn’t part of any of the memorials or the medal of freedom ceremony. She feels left out, insecure, and of course… — Creature of Habit2 (@CreatureHabit2) October 23, 2025

'How would she have liked everyone to react since she's apparently the expert on what everyone should do and say after a horrific assassination. She's just mad she wasn't part of any of the memorials or the medal of freedom ceremony. She feels left out, insecure, and of course it's all about her', another user added.

'She's the authority on what everyone should do and say and if she doesn't feel they react properly then they must be guilty of a horrendous conspiracy.' 'She was in love with Charlie. Charlie picked Erika. Now Candace is going to make that poor widow's life even more miserable. Candace is truly sick', one commentor noted.

She was in love with Charlie. Charlie picked Erika. Now Candace is going to make that poor widow’s life even more miserable. Candace is truly sick. — Florida Dad (@FLDadReborn) October 23, 2025

She isn't grieving. She's grifting. People grieving over someone don't try to harm the people closest to the one they're grieving. That isn't being a friend. — Joyreaper (@joyreaper) October 23, 2025

'She isn't grieving. She's grifting. People grieving over someone don't try to harm the people closest to the one they're grieving. That isn't being a friend', another user wrote.

The Lingering Aftermath

The wave of backlash against Candace Owens reveals a deep fracture within the conservative movement she once occupied. Her decision to target a grieving widow and disparage a fellow activist's memory has been widely seen not just as political disagreement but as an act of profound cruelty.

For many commentators, the intensity of her claims, branding the life of a colleague as 'fake' and tributes as 'demonic', crossed a boundary, shifting the focus from genuine debate to personal attack. Ultimately, this episode raises uncomfortable questions about the limits of rhetoric and the relentless pursuit of attention in modern political discourse.