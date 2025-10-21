The White House, a symbol of American democracy and history, is now the centre of a heated debate. A decision by President Donald Trump to construct a grand ballroom has led to the demolition of the historic East Wing facade, sparking outrage from political opponents, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

With bulldozers on site, the controversial project is officially underway, raising questions about heritage, presidential priorities, and the use of the nation's most iconic residence.

'It's Not His House': Clinton's Fiery Rebuke

The criticism reached a fever pitch when Hillary Clinton took to social media to voice her disapproval. Sharing a powerful image of the demolition crew at work from a Washington Post report, Clinton issued a stark warning.

'It's not his house. It's your house. And he's destroying it', the former first lady stated in a post, a sentiment that resonated with many Democrats.

Her comments join a chorus of dissent from prominent figures. New Jersey Senator Andy Kim labelled the project 'disgusting', while Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren highlighted the rising cost of living as a more pressing concern for the nation.

A 'Big, Beautiful' Ballroom at a Hefty Price

President Trump announced on 20 October that construction had officially commenced on what he described as a 'new, big, beautiful White House ballroom'.

The project, estimated to cost over £167 million ($200 million), is intended to modernise the White House and provide a venue for large events and state visits. According to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, the 90,000-square-foot space will accommodate up to 250 guests.

Trump has been adamant that the renovation will not be funded by taxpayers. 'The White House Ballroom is being privately funded by many generous Patriots, Great American Companies, and yours truly', he posted on Truth Social.

He added, 'I am honoured to be the first President to finally get this much-needed project underway'.

White House Defends Controversial Construction

In response to the backlash, the White House has defended the project as a necessary and historic improvement.

'President Trump is working 24/7 to Make America Great Again, including his historic beautification of the White House, at no taxpayer expense', White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Fox News Digital.

He asserted that the renovations were long overdue. 'These long-needed upgrades will benefit generations of future presidents and American visitors to the People's House', Ingle concluded. The construction follows other recent aesthetic changes by Trump, including the installation of two towering 88-foot-tall American flags on either side of the White House over the summer.