The political rumour mill has rarely spun this fast. A provocative claim from conservative commentator Candace Owens — suggesting US President Donald Trump may have been involved in a plot against Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk — has set the internet alight.

This explosive and unsubstantiated theory has quickly become one of the year's most talked-about viral moments.

The Newest Flashpoint: Owens Defies Court Order

The conservative commentator and conspiracy theorist Candace Owens caused a stir with several assertions concerning the demise of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Utah.

Now, sparking a separate disagreement, Owens declared her intent to disregard the gag order mandated in the trial of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the individual who confessed to the killing of Kirk.

Only months ago, Candace Owens was telling U.S. troops to get dishonourably discharged over a war that never happened.



Now she’s bragging about breaking a gag order in the Charlie Kirk assassination case - that doesn’t even apply to her.



Candace’s stupidity is matched only by… pic.twitter.com/0NbYVl89Hj — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) October 21, 2025

Writing on X, she stated: 'Don't worry about the gag order in the Charlie Kirk case. I plan to violate it on the world's behalf'. She then went on to claim that the discoveries that she made about Kirk's death could 'burn the house down. Yes, Charlie was betrayed. By everyone'.

Candace Owens is now DIRECTLY ACCUSING the Trump administration of killing Charlie Kirk — “they DEFINITELY killed you.”



“He gave so much of his life to Trump & to politics, and they were just like NOPE. That’s it. So here’s a holiday. What is with them giving them a holiday… pic.twitter.com/WElrtqTkWD — Nathan Livingstone (MilkBarTV) (@TheMilkBarTV) October 23, 2025

Utah Judge Tony Graf implemented a secrecy order in the case of State v. Tyler Robinson, which relates to the prosecution of the individual suspected of killing Kirk. Nevertheless, that directive does not cover Owens since she is only an outside commentator.

It is solely binding on the lawyers, people giving evidence, court personnel, and those immediately involved in the proceedings.

The X Post That Started the Fire: Trump Implicated in Kirk's Death?

Following the assertion on 19 October, Owens is now hinting in a post on X that President Trump was responsible for Kirk's murder. The video was posted on X by activist Laura Loomer, generating interest and discussion throughout social media.

In the video, Owens contemplated Kirk's destiny, stating she required time 'to just take a breather and really process everything [that happened] with Charlie' and that the circumstances had caused her, 'made me lose faith in politics' and 'fully lose faith in Trump'.

She characterised Kirk as having been 'truly betrayed in one of the most egregious ways and argued that political associates handled him based on whether he 'serves us or it doesn't serve us'.

Candace Owens is now implying that President Trump murdered Charlie Kirk.



Absolutely unhinged. pic.twitter.com/Ijr7JZmUKr — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 23, 2025

Owens went on to imply that honours like named holidays or street plaques can actually signal improper actions: 'As soon as they give you a boulevard and a holiday, they definitely killed you. There's no question — they killed you'.

Loomer's X post did not introduce additional claims but magnified Owens' comments, presenting them as a criticism of Trump and his associates. The video has sparked discussion across the internet, with people challenging the truthfulness of Owens' assertions while others support her right to voice disappointment over political betrayals.

From Israel to the FBI: Owens' Previous Theories Unpacked

No verifiable proof has been put forward to back up the suggestion that Trump or any other political personality played a part in Kirk's demise. Nevertheless, Owens has put forth various suggestions concerning Kirk's death.

Owens, who previously worked for Kirk's group, Turning Point USA, gained attention following Kirk's killing by implying that backers from Israel were potentially involved in his fatal shooting.

She has maintained that Kirk faced pressure during an encounter with Israeli contributors, an event where the actor Bill Ackman was also in attendance. She further claimed a government effort to conceal the facts of the matter, implying that both local officials and the FBI are withholding details concerning Kirk's passing.

Moreover, she pointed out that everyone participating in the Tyler Robinson proceedings — from the judges to the lawyers — is newly appointed.

Owens also made public screenshots of messages from Charlie Kirk, where the previous TPUSA chief executive supposedly acknowledged being influenced by Jewish backers, as reported by AA. Importantly, she has not offered proof for any of her assertions, apart from the screen capture, which a current TPUSA staff member confirmed was authentic.