A high-stakes Senate confirmation hearing has been thrown into chaos after a series of leaked text messages allegedly show Donald Trump's nominee for a top government watchdog post making shockingly racist and antisemitic remarks.

Paul Ingrassia, Trump's controversial pick to lead the Office of Special Counsel, is now facing a political firestorm over the alleged messages, in which he calls for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday to be 'tossed into the seventh circle of hell' and claims to possess 'a Nazi streak.'

The explosive revelations, first reported by and the , come from a group chat with six other Republican influencers and operatives. With his confirmation hanging in the balance, Ingrassia's team has launched a multi-pronged defence, suggesting the texts were jokes, manipulated, or outright fabrications driven by a personal vendetta.

'Tossed Into Hell': The Racist Texts Attributed To Paul Ingrassia

The alleged text messages, which have been verified by two anonymous participants in the chat, paint a disturbing picture. In a January 2024 exchange, Ingrassia allegedly wrote, 'MLK Jr. was the 1960s George Floyd and his 'holiday' should be ended and tossed into the seventh circle of hell where it belongs'.

The comment was met with a stunned, 'Jesus Christ', from another participant in the group. A month earlier, the texts show Ingrassia using an Italian slur for Black people while attacking holidays celebrating Black history.

'No moulignon holidays ... From kwanza to mlk jr day to black history month to Juneteenth,' he allegedly wrote, before adding, 'Every single one needs to be eviscerated.' The source who retained and shared the complete text chain with reporters said, 'I want the government to be staffed with experienced people who are taken seriously.'

BREAKING: new racist Republican groupchat has been leaked to Politico featuring texts from Paul Ingrassia, Trump’s nominee to lead the Office of Special Counsel.



Ingrassia’s texts include vile pro-Nazi & racist messages targeting Black people, Chinese people, and Indian people. pic.twitter.com/bxy5ZKdPQn — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) October 20, 2025

A Shifting Defence: How The Team For Paul Ingrassia Responded

Faced with the explosive allegations, Ingrassia's lawyer, Edward Andrew Paltzik, has offered a series of evolving explanations. Initially, Paltzik suggested that even if the messages were genuine, they were not serious.

He argued they were clearly intended as sarcastic and self-deprecating humour, designed to mock liberals' frequent use of the term 'Nazi' to label MAGA supporters. A spokesperson also emphasised that the Jewish community firmly supports Ingrassia, stating that those who know him understand he is anything but a Nazi.

Days later, however, the defence shifted dramatically. In a subsequent statement, Paltzik condemned anonymous individuals for attempting to tarnish his client's reputation and vehemently denied the truthfulness of the texts.

He argued that in the era of artificial intelligence, leaked messages can be easily fabricated, altered, or presented without crucial context. He claimed that unidentified individuals were exploiting these fabricated texts to advance their own personal vendettas against Ingrassia.

The Political Firestorm Facing Paul Ingrassia

The role Ingrassia has been nominated for, head of the Office of Special Counsel, is a politically independent position responsible for protecting federal whistleblowers and enforcing the Hatch Act, which limits the political activities of federal employees. The nominee is expected to be an impartial enforcer of the law.

These allegations have now turned what would have been a contentious confirmation hearing into a full-blown political scandal. As Ingrassia prepares to face the Senate on Thursday, he will not only have to answer for his professional qualifications but also for the hateful and divisive rhetoric contained in these leaked messages.

The outcome of the hearing will likely have significant repercussions for the Trump administration and its future nominees.