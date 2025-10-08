On Tuesday, 7 October 2025, conservative commentator Candace Owens shared screenshots that reignited the debate over the Charlie Kirk assassination. The images, which she said were text messages from Charlie Kirk, appeared to show him expressing frustration about donor pressure and the pro-Israel movement.

Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), was shot dead while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on 10 September 2025. The posts quickly spread online, dividing audiences and prompting speculation about what really led to his murder.

Owens said she wanted to show what Kirk was going through before he was killed. Her claims have since triggered renewed scrutiny of the investigation and fuelled debate across political circles.

Candace Owens Reveals Charlie Kirk's Texts

According to The Hindustan Times, Owens unveiled screenshots from what she said was a group chat that included Kirk. She described the messages as proof of his emotional and political struggles.

HOLY SH*T:



Candace Owens just shared a screenshot of a group chat where Charlie Kirk explicitly said he was "leaving the pro-Israel cause" just 48 hours before he was assassinated.



Rob McCoy, Josh Hammer, and 6 others were also in the chat.@RealCandaceO brought the receipts. pic.twitter.com/Zvi51raWIx — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) October 6, 2025

In one alleged text, Kirk wrote: 'Just lost another huge Jewish donor. $2 million a year because we won't cancel Tucker [Carlson].' Another message read: 'Jewish donors play into all the stereotypes. I cannot and will not be bullied like this. Leaving me no choice but to leave the pro-Israel cause.'

Owens said these messages show Kirk faced immense pressure from major donors who wanted him to drop Tucker Carlson from a TPUSA event. She also suggested that this growing conflict over Israel and donor influence could have been a motive behind his killing.

Why Charlie Kirk Wanted To Leave Pro-Israel Movement

Reports and Owens' statements claim Kirk was frustrated with donor control and wanted to leave the pro-Israel cause entirely. Andrew Kolvet, a TPUSA spokesman and one of Kirk's close associates, confirmed that Kirk had lost a $2 million (£1.49 million) annual donation because he refused to exclude Carlson from an event.

Kolvet said, 'He privately complained about it but didn't want the messages shared publicly'. Carlson himself later stated that Kirk had spoken to him about the same issue.

Carlson also shared that Kirk had been critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, describing him as a 'destructive force', as per the Daily Mail. For many, this revelation was unexpected since Kirk had previously been known as a strong supporter of Israel.

Why Charlie Kirk's Texts Are a Big Deal

The alleged texts, sent just 48 hours before his death, could provide important context about Kirk's final days. They mention major donors and reveal dissatisfaction with political ties involving Israel.

Social media users have speculated that the Charlie Kirk texts might show financial or political motives behind his death. A user claiming to be a former homicide investigator wrote online: 'Follow the money; follow those with motive.'

Others saw the messages as confirmation that Kirk's views had shifted in a way that might have made him a target.

Netizens Think Charlie Kirk's Texts Are Edited

Despite Kolvet confirming their authenticity, many online users doubt Owens' claims. Several critics on X (formerly Twitter) accused her of altering the screenshots.

One post read: 'Obviously fake. You forgot to tag your sponsor.' Another said: 'That 'group chat' looks poorly photoshopped.' Others accused Owens of seeking attention through fabricated evidence.

However, some users defended her, saying the texts might hold the truth about Kirk's assassination. One post urged: 'Protect that woman at all costs.'

The controversy continues as investigators probe the case. The FBI has arrested Tyler Robinson, 22, as the prime suspect. Owens, however, insists the government is covering up key evidence, including details about the missing bullet and autopsy reports.

For now, the questions remain: were those texts genuine, and could they uncover what really happened to Charlie Kirk?