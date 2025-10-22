Israel Adesanya, the former UFC middleweight champion, has come under intense scrutiny after a video clip surfaced in which he appears to make a 'black joke' directed at Charlie Kirk.

The incident occurred during a recent event, and the clip—posted on X by Home of Fight—quickly went viral, prompting a wave of criticism from fans, commentators and social-media users alike.

What the Clip Shows and Why It Matters

In the footage, Adesanya appears to say: 'I'll call this the Kirk shot... you know that black joke I told?' The remark is heard in a semi-casual exchange captured on camera and shared widely across platforms.

The reference to 'black joke' has led to considerable backlash, with many users interpreting it as racially insensitive. The swift spread of the clip underlines how quickly a single remark can become a major online story.

Setting the Scene and Context

The incident took place shortly after an informal event tied to Adesanya's training camp ahead of his next UFC outing. The reason Kirk is mentioned remains somewhat unclear, though the political commentator's recent social-media activity and high profile seem to have triggered the reference.

As of now, no official statement has been released by Adesanya's camp explaining the context or intent behind the joke, leaving fans and media to speculate about his motivations and tone.

👀 Israel Adesanya makes a 'black' joke and calls his drink the 'Kirk shot':



"I call this the Kirk shot. You know why?



*shows a glass with a bullet in it*



Cause it's black. There's something in there. Just figure it out. Flavored to Chappelle, Oprah. Figure it out." pic.twitter.com/g5vwZ4kp7U — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) October 21, 2025

Track Record: Not His First Controversy

Adesanya is no stranger to public controversy. His past includes remarks deemed insensitive, such as a 9/11 metaphor in 2020 for which he later apologised.

His outspoken public persona often blurs the line between bravado and provocation, making any misstep especially visible. With his status as a major UFC draw and global sporting figure, even spontaneous comments carry reputational risk.

Media Reaction and Brand Implications

Sports media outlets labelled the incident 'racially charged' and ran headlines such as: 'Israel Adesanya makes controversial "black" joke about Charlie Kirk'.

Analysts are now weighing potential fallout, not only in terms of public image but also sponsorships and future promotional opportunities within the UFC ecosystem.

So far, there has been no official response from Kirk or his team, though the silence adds to the story's momentum.

What's Next for Adesanya's Public Image

Adesanya is currently preparing for a return to the octagon, having recently dropped out of the top five middleweight rankings following his previous defeat.

The timing of this controversy coincides with a career phase in which he needs to rebuild momentum and reaffirm his standing among UFC elites.

Whether this incident will derail his comeback narrative or become a sideline distraction remains to be seen as fans await his next official fight announcement.

Final Note

The story remains fluid. At present, key questions include: Did Adesanya misjudge the joke? Was there intent behind the remark? Will his camp issue a direct clarification or apology?

The answers will shape how this moment affects his future direction, both inside the ring and outside it, particularly as public reaction intensifies and media outlets continue to dissect his words, searching for deeper meaning or potential damage to his professional reputation and ongoing comeback.