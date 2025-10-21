On 20 October 2025, demolition work began on parts of the White House East Wing in Washington, DC. The project aims to make room for President Donald Trump's £186 million ballroom. Heavy machinery tore into walls and windows, leaving parts of the structure in ruins.

Photos showed excavators tearing through marble facades. The footage sparked public anger. Many Americans saw the work as unnecessary destruction of a historic landmark.

Donald Trump Breaks Promise

According to Sky News, in July 2025, Donald Trump told reporters his ballroom plan would 'not interfere with the current building.' He promised that it would sit nearby and 'pay total respect' to the original structure.

Three months later, those words appear broken. Trump confirmed the demolition on 20 October. 'We have a lot of construction going on', he said during a press event. 'It just started today.'

The East Wing, built in 1902 and last renovated in 1942, now has major damage. Facades are gone, windows smashed, and parts of its framework removed. Trump called the project a 'major upgrade.' He insisted that it would create a more modern, secure, and elegant White House.

White House Demolition in East Wing

The demolition proceeded without the NCPC's full clearance. NCPC chairman Will Scharf said his agency 'does not have jurisdiction over demolition or site preparation work.' He explained that the commission only reviews 'vertical builds'.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt earlier said 'nothing will be torn down'. That claim has now proved inaccurate as workers removed large sections of the East Wing.

The contractor's name remains undisclosed, but Carrier Global Corp. confirmed it donated a new HVAC system, as per NBC Chicago. The company said it was honoured 'to provide the new iconic ballroom at the White House with a world-class, energy-efficient system.'

Trump stated the £186 million ($250 million) cost would be 'privately funded' by himself and donors. On his Truth Social account, he added that the East Wing was being 'fully modernised' and would look 'more beautiful than ever'.

Why the White House Ballroom is a Big Deal for Trump

Trump described the new ballroom as a legacy project. He called it a dream that 'presidents have wanted for 150 years.' The former real estate mogul said he was inspired by the grand ballroom at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort.

'I want to build a beautiful ballroom like I have at Mar-a-Lago,' he said, calling it a model of elegance.

Critics saw it differently. Former congressman Joe Walsh called the work 'an utter desecration'. Preservation groups have urged Congress to review the demolition process and demand transparency.

What to Expect From the White House Ballroom

Plans for the new White House ballroom reveal an ambitious design. It will cover 90,000 square feet and accommodate up to 999 guests. Panoramic glass walls will overlook the Washington Monument.

Energy-efficient lighting, modern air systems, and advanced security technology are also planned. Trump said the venue would host state dinners, receptions, and patriotic gatherings.

'Future parties will start with cocktails in the East Room,' he said. 'Then they'll move to the finest ballroom in the country.'

Construction began in September 2025. Completion is expected before Trump's term ends in January 2029. Whether the ballroom enhances the White House or erases part of its history remains for Americans to judge.