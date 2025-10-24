San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie announced that President Donald Trump has called off plans to send federal troops to the city.

The decision followed a pivotal phone conversation between the two leaders, during which Lurie highlighted San Francisco's ongoing recovery and the influential role of local tech leaders in advocating for the city.

A Conversation Focused on Collaboration, Not Confrontation

Lurie revealed that he emphasised the city's progress — including the return of visitors, rising business activity, and workers resuming their jobs. He argued that federal military intervention or militarised immigration enforcement would hinder these recovery efforts and disrupt the city's social fabric.

Instead, Lurie offered to strengthen partnerships with agencies such as the FBI, DEA, and ATF to address issues like drug trafficking and crime. His approach aligns with a city-led strategy prioritising public safety while respecting local values and autonomy.

Trump confirmed the conversation, acknowledging San Francisco's progress and expressing a willingness to give Lurie a chance to lead the city's recovery. However, the President also issued a conditional warning: federal intervention could resume if the city fails to meet expectations. While the halt to deployment was welcomed, the possibility of future federal action remains, keeping city leaders and residents alert.

Tech Leaders and Community Groups Mobilise

Since the day I took office, my top priority has been keeping San Franciscans safe. For months, we have been anticipating the possibility of some kind of federal deployment in our city.



Our communities have already endured the painful impact of aggressive immigration... pic.twitter.com/rrBi4zPNNV — Daniel Lurie 丹尼爾·羅偉 (@DanielLurie) October 22, 2025

In addition to Mayor Lurie's efforts, influential tech executives such as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff played a critical role in swaying Trump's decision. Both expressed optimism about San Francisco's future and called for local leadership to address the city's challenges.

Their involvement underscored the importance of collaboration between public officials and private sector leaders in shaping policy. While their support was instrumental, it also highlighted the complex balance between federal authority and local governance.

Community groups and faith-based organisations responded swiftly to the initial threat of federal troops. Immigrant advocacy groups, in particular, organised rallies and distributed know-your-rights information to vulnerable communities. Their efforts aimed to empower residents and ensure peaceful resistance to any federal actions.

The collective stance of city leaders, tech giants, and community advocates demonstrated a united front against federal overreach.

Ongoing Concerns and Vigilance

Despite the decision to halt troop deployment, concerns persist. Reports indicate Border Patrol agents have arrived at Coast Guard Island in Alameda, sparking fears of increased immigration raids in the Bay Area.

Local leaders, including Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee, reaffirm their commitment to protecting immigrant rights. Lee emphasised that her city's law enforcement agencies would not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Mayor Lurie reassured residents that San Francisco remains vigilant, with city agencies closely monitoring federal activities. He praised the resilience and unity of San Franciscans during this period of uncertainty.

This situation underscores the delicate dynamics between federal and local governments, especially in politically charged contexts. The balance of power, community advocacy, and strong leadership will continue to influence how such challenges are managed in the future.

A Victory for Dialogue and Community Action

Trump's decision to suspend the federal troop deployment to San Francisco demonstrates the power of dialogue, collaboration, and community mobilisation. Mayor Lurie's leadership, supported by tech leaders and local advocates, highlights the importance of a unified approach to overcome adversity while safeguarding local values.

As San Francisco moves forward, its resilience and commitment to progress remain central to its ongoing recovery and growth.