"Captain Marvel 2" is confirmed to be directed by "Candyman" maker Nia DaCosta. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, the sequel is expected to release in the year 2022.

Set in 1995, the first part of the box office hit "Captain Marvel" was written and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. The studios have apparently decided to introduce a fresh face for the new installment. DaCosta, who is known for her thriller film "Little Woods" was among the several candidates the studio has reportedly met in the past weeks, according to Deadline.

Meghan McDonnell is penning the script for the second part of the Marvel superhero series starring Brie Larson in the titular role. Starring alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law, Larson's first gig as one of the most powerful superheroes, grossed over $1.1 billion worldwide. It became the first female-led superhero movie to have passed the billion-dollar mark. With record-breaking viewership, it also became the fifth highest-grossing film of the year 2019.

As per the aforementioned publication, DaCosta's involvement and switch in the director's role for the studio's new movie is said to be a sign of "Marvel continuing to add diversity to its films." With "Captain Marvel" as her new project, DaCosta will be joining the league of female filmmakers at the studio like Anna Boden, Chloe Zhao (The Eternals), and Cate Shortland (Black Widow).

DaCosta's "Little Woods" stars Tessa Thompson, Lily James, Luke Kirby, James Badge Dale, and Lance Reddick. The movie premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2018 and was released in April 2019. In addition, she is the woman behind the highly anticipated reboot version of 1992's "Candyman" film. Originally planned for September 2020, the production of the movie was shut down due to coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, "Captain Marvel" sequel is scheduled to release in July 2022.