Cardi B is defending her decision to have Kylie Jenner make a cameo in her music video for "WAP." She spoke up in a series of social media messages shared on Sunday after netizens accused the latter of trying to appropriate Black culture.

Fans of the rapper were excited to see the music video for "WAP" come out. Everything went smoothly when they saw Cardi B rap along with Megan Thee Stallion. But the mood shifted when they saw Jenner's cameo.

Netizens slammed the reality TV star's appearance and accused her of trying to appropriate Black culture. A petition to "Remove Kylie Jenner from WAP video" is now up on Change.org with 64,460 signatures as of writing.

"The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone," reads the tagline on the petition.

Supporters want Cardi B to remove the Kylie Cosmetics founder's cameo for various reasons. One questioned her appearance given that she unfollowed Megan Thee Stallion after she was shot in the foot twice for something that she was allegedly responsible for. Another accused Jenner of trying to cash in on Black culture.

"Kylie is using black culture to help build her wealth & does nothing to help black culture build their wealth," one supporter wrote and another commented, "She is a culture vulture who doesn't remember how her own complexion looks! down with the culture vultures!!!"

Meanwhile, others reasoned that Jenner's appearance in the "WAP" music video made no sense. It did not add much to the concept.

Obviously, the complaints reached Cardi B who took to Twitter to explain why she had Jenner cameo. In a series of now-deleted tweets, the rapper clarified that her video is not about race.

"Not everything is about race. There's issues out here in the world that it is about race that I preach all the time about. This is not about f****n race," she wrote as quoted by ET Canada.

LIkewise, Cardi B explained that Jenner is a family friend and has been good with her and her sister. Jenner's mum Kris is also a great adviser.

"Why did I put Kylie on my music video? she treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party," she wrote adding, "Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine."

Aside from Jenner, those who made a cameo in Cardi B's "WAP" music video include Normani, Rubi Rose, Mulatto, and Sukihana. There is no word yet if the petition will actually lead to Jenner's removal from the video.