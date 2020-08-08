Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion dropped their much-awaited music video WAP on Friday. The two rappers showcased several costume changes and flaunted sizzling and sexy coordinating looks. But Kylie Jenner stole the show in the video in a cameo.

Other celebrities who made short appearances in the WAP music video include Normani, Rosalia, Ruby Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto. Stylists Kollin Carter and EJ King worked together to create a stunning array of corsets, cutouts, body stockings and more figure-hugging outfits to mirror the song's explicit lyrics.

The video of the very graphic song, shows Cardi B and Megan explore a mansion that features sculptures resembling butts, fountains in the shape of breasts, tigers, leopards, and more.

At the beginning, Cardi, 27, and Megan, 25, are seen in wigs, feather-trimmed gloves and custom off-the-shoulder Nicolas Jebran bodysuits in hot pink and yellow, respectively.

However, it is Kylie Jenner who stole the show in the music video. She walks around the mansion in a plunging, leopard-print bodysuit, matching cape and thigh-high boots. Later the rappers are joined by all their famous friends who are also seen walking around their own mansions.

I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video! The fact that you made time in your schedules means alot to me! It was so important to me to include different women,that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 7, 2020

Cardi took to Twitter following the video's premiere to thank her fans and even fellow celebs for voicing their support of the video. The rapper hasn't yet confirmed whether a new album is on the way. But she has been actively sharing working in her recording studio on her social media. Any new album by Cardi would be a follow-up to her hit 2018 studio debut,"Invasion of Privacy".

At the time of writing this, the video has garnered more than 36 million views on YouTube.

Sources told TMZ that the music video was shot the week before Megan was hanging with Jenner and rapper Tory Lanez. After this the former was shot in the feet and required surgery. It was later revealed that Lanez was the person who allegedly shot her. Police arrested the rapper on gun possession charges. He is scheduled to appear in court October 13.

The collaboration by Cardi and Megan comes months after the latter squashed speculation that she and Cardi were beefing. When Cardi was being compared to Nicki Minaj, Megan stood up for her.