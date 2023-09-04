A groundbreaking discovery has illuminated the cosmos as never before, as an international team of scientists led by Cardiff University's School of Physics and Astronomy has unveiled extraordinary images of the supernova SN 1987A and its remnant, located a staggering 168,000 light years from Earth.

These newly captured images offer invaluable insights into the development of exploding stars over time, surpassing the capabilities of even NASA's Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes.

On September 1, 2022, using the James Webb Space Telescope's (JWST) Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam), researchers captured these awe-inspiring images, revealing previously unseen crescent-like structures within the supernova remnant.

These crescents are believed to be remnants of the outer layers of gas expelled during the cataclysmic supernova explosion.

Dr Mikako Matsuura, a Reader at Cardiff University's School of Physics and Astronomy, spearheads the analysis of these groundbreaking images.

She commented: "SN 1987A represents the closest supernova explosion to Earth detected in the last four centuries. It has been observed by numerous ground-based telescopes in the southern hemisphere and various generations of space telescopes."

Matsuura said that for JWST to unveil previously unknown features such as these crescent shapes within the supernova's outflow is a remarkable surprise and a testament to the telescope's ability to present well-studied structures in novel and captivating ways.

The images also expose a central structure resembling a keyhole, filled with clumpy gas and dust expelled by the supernova nearly four decades ago. While the Spitzer telescope provided valuable insights into the evolution of SN 1987A by observing it in infrared throughout its lifespan, it was unable to match the level of clarity and detail achieved by JWST's new images.

Dr Matsuura explained further, stating: "This enhanced level of detail enables us to gain a deeper understanding of the inner workings of SN 1987A. Shocks from the supernova are colliding with the equatorial ring of the remnant, heating both the dust and gas, along with their surroundings, to emit infrared light.

"JWST's extraordinary sensitivity allows us to detect this phenomenon with unparalleled precision," she explained.

SN 1987A, located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a neighbouring galaxy of the Milky Way, has been under intense scrutiny since its discovery in February 1987, spanning observations across the entire electromagnetic spectrum from gamma rays to radio waves.

The JWST will continue its observations of this celestial marvel using its Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), promising astronomers a wealth of new, high-fidelity infrared data over time.

Collaborations with other observatories, including Hubble and Chandra, will further enhance our understanding of this legendary supernova's past and future.

Dr Roger Wesson, a research associate at Cardiff University's School of Physics and Astronomy and a member of the international research team, expressed: "Despite nearly four decades of study, numerous mysteries surrounding SN 1987A persist. With the intricate level of detail provided by JWST, we may be on the verge of unlocking some of the secrets behind the cataclysmic aftermath when a supernova blast wave tears through the surrounding gas and dust."

Professor Haley Gomez, Deputy Head of Cardiff University's School of Physics and Astronomy, also part of the international team, marvelled at the new insights gained, stating: "The level of detail revealed by JWST is simply astounding. With this new, intricate view of the aftermath of a famous stellar explosion, we can learn so much about how exploding stars interact with and shape their surroundings."

The James Webb Space Telescope stands as the foremost space science observatory globally. It is dedicated to unravelling enigmas within our solar system, extending its gaze to remote exoplanets orbiting distant stars, and delving into the enigmatic formations and origins of our universe, all while contemplating humanity's role within it.

Webb represents an international endeavour, with NASA spearheading the initiative in collaboration with esteemed partners, including the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency.

