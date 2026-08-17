Cards Against Humanity has announced plans to erect a monument mocking Elon Musk on a strip of land it owns near his SpaceX Starbase site in Texas, escalating a simmering legal battle into an unusually personal public taunt.

The party game company says the installation, formally titled the 'Official Elon Musk is a Sad Little Bitch with No Friends Monument,' will sit just beyond the billionaire's sprawling rocket complex on the US–Mexico border.

The monument plan comes after Cards Against Humanity (CAH) sued Musk's SpaceX for $15 million, accusing the company of trespassing on and damaging that same parcel of land.

The Chicago-based firm filed its complaint in September 2024, claiming SpaceX had pushed equipment, construction materials and gravel onto its property without permission, then tried to rush through a cut‑price purchase. Nothing about the lawsuit has been decided yet, so all the allegations remain unproven and should be treated with caution.

Elon Musk Monument Rises From Texas Land Dispute

In its latest broadside, CAH leaned into its deliberately abrasive brand, unveiling the Musk monument in a profanity‑laced statement on social media. The company described the project as a permanent reminder of what it sees as the world's richest man overreaching on someone else's land.

The disputed site lies along the border in south Texas, close to SpaceX's Starbase launch facilities. CAH says it bought the land years earlier as part of a political stunt aimed at slowing Donald Trump's proposed border wall. What began as a satirical campaign against Washington has now turned into a direct confrontation with Musk's rocket empire.

Cards Against Humanity is building a monument in Starbase, Texas that will exist solely to bother Elon Musk. #CardsAgainstHumanity #ElonMusk #Starbase #SpaceX pic.twitter.com/HfaKdRwIfz — Brut America (@brutamerica) August 15, 2026

In the lawsuit, CAH alleges SpaceX used the plot as an informal storage yard, moving in heavy equipment, covering parts of the ground with gravel and driving tractors across it. Once CAH complained, the filing says, SpaceX offered to buy the land but gave the company only 12 hours to accept a price worth less than half what CAH believes the land is worth.

Rather than capitulate, the game maker went to court and publicly vowed that any money it wins from SpaceX will be shared among the customers who funded its original Texas campaign. That promise is an unusual twist, even by the standards of a company that has made a business model out of weaponising political theatre.

SpaceX's side of the story is not detailed in the material released by CAH, and there is no published response from Musk or his lawyers addressing the 'Sad Little Bitch' monument or the trespass allegations. Until the case progresses in court, there is no independent ruling on who is in the right.

A Long History of Trolling Elon Musk

If the planned Musk monument feels unusually aggressive, it is hardly the first time the billionaire has found himself targeted by creative detractors.

Read more Elon Musk Gets Trolled by Cards Against Humanity as Game Company Plans 'Sad Little Bitch' Monument in Texas Elon Musk Gets Trolled by Cards Against Humanity as Game Company Plans 'Sad Little Bitch' Monument in Texas

In November 2022, as Musk wrestled with the fallout from his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, activist Alan Marling turned the social media company's San Francisco headquarters into his own billboard. Using a projector, he splashed insults across the facade, including 'Space Karen,' 'Worthless billionaire' and 'Musk's Hellscape,' while another message branded him a 'lawless oligarch.'

The display played out as workers were leaving the building shortly after Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum to staff, and videos of the spectacle raced across social media.

Marling did not stop there. Earlier that same month he had beamed other phrases onto the building, among them 'Proof Elon an idiot,' 'Megaphone of Hate' and 'Elon Musk: Mediocre manboy.'

The activism fit a pattern that Musk, who enjoys baiting critics on his own platforms, has struggled to escape: his wealth and combative style make him a magnet for trolling, both online and in the real world.

From Trump's Wall to an Elon Musk Feud

Cards Against Humanity, for its part, has been rehearsing for this kind of fight for years. In 2017 it launched 'Cards Against Humanity Saves America,' a holiday promotion that doubled as a jab at then‑President Trump's border wall agenda.

The company said it had hired a law firm specialising in eminent domain to complicate construction, and it sold $15 limited‑edition packages to supporters. Those packages, capped at 150,000 and quickly sold out, included an illustrated map of the Texas property and a certificate laying out the company's pledge to resist the wall.

CAH made no effort to appear neutral. On its website, it warned Trump voters they might want to 'sit this one out,' and framed the project as a small pushback against what it saw as deeper problems in American politics.

A year earlier, during the 2016 presidential race, CAH had already gone after Trump with a $25 'Donald Trump Bug-Out Bag,' pitched as a survival kit in case he won the White House. Each sold-out bag arrived with food rations, a gas mask, a space blanket, a hand‑crank radio, a compass, fire‑starting tools, foreign currency, seed packets and even a Mexican permanent residency application.

There were more pointed flourishes. Buyers found a laminated card with Spanish phrases such as 'I am a refugee,' a copy of Plato's Republic and a golden locket bearing a photograph of Barack Obama. Tucked among the gear was a 25‑card Trump Pack for the game itself, loaded with jokes about the future president.

Seen against that history, the Musk monument is less an outlier than the latest instalment in a familiar pattern: a small, deliberately provocative company using humour, legal muscle and spectacle to pick a very public fight with people far more powerful than itself.

Nothing about SpaceX's alleged conduct on the Texas land, or the precise design and timing of the monument, has been independently verified beyond CAH's own statements and court filings, so every claim in this saga still comes with a built‑in asterisk.