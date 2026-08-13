Cards Against Humanity (CAH) has reignited its long-running feud with Elon Musk, announcing plans for a provocative new monument mocking the billionaire at his Texas base.

The satirical game company unveiled what it calls the 'Official Elon Musk is a Sad Little Bitch with No Friends Monument Design Committee,' using its trademark irreverent style to take another swipe at the SpaceX founder.

The announcement follows a bitter dispute between Cards Against Humanity and SpaceX over a parcel of land in South Texas, turning what began as a property dispute into one of the company's latest public attacks on Musk.

Why Does CAH Own Land Near SpaceX?

Cards Against Humanity purchased the Texas property in 2017 through a campaign involving around 150,000 supporters, each of whom contributed $15. The land was acquired as part of an effort opposing Donald Trump's proposed US-Mexico border wall.

The company's property sits close to SpaceX's Starbase facility near the US-Mexico border. Years later, Cards Against Humanity accused SpaceX of entering the land without permission, clearing parts of it and using the area to store equipment and other materials.

The company subsequently filed a lawsuit seeking $15 million in damages, alleging that SpaceX had effectively taken over the property. The dispute was eventually settled in 2025. Court records showed the case was dropped, while Cards Against Humanity said SpaceX had admitted on the record to dumping rubbish on the property.

The financial terms of the settlement, however, were not disclosed.

Cards Against Humanity Takes Another Swipe at Musk

Rather than allowing the dispute to fade away, Cards Against Humanity appears to be turning the episode into another piece of political and corporate satire.

Read more Elon Musk Commits Up to $120M to Republican Midterms: Sets Feud With Trump Aside for Major Election Push Elon Musk Commits Up to $120M to Republican Midterms: Sets Feud With Trump Aside for Major Election Push

The company's latest announcement proposes building a monument on the land at the centre of its dispute with Elon Musk, with an intentionally insulting name aimed directly at the billionaire. In a typically provocative message, Cards Against Humanity declared in an Instagram post: 'We forced Elon Musk to get the fuck off our land, and now it's time to build something on it—a monument to remind him that he's a sad little bitch with no friends.'

The company is now asking supporters to help decide what the monument should look like by joining its 'Monument Design Committee' for $10. It is also promoting new merchandise, saying that 10% of profits from the latest expansions will go towards funding the monument.

The announcement encourages supporters to nominate potential committee members and directs them to the campaign's website, further turning the property dispute into a tongue-in-cheek public spectacle.

The wording reflects Cards Against Humanity's long-established approach to Musk and the land dispute, mixing crude humour with criticism of the billionaire and his business empire.

The company has previously used the legal battle as a source of publicity, including releasing a Musk-themed mini pack following the settlement. At the time, Cards Against Humanity said it could not give supporters the money they had hoped to receive from the lawsuit, instead offering them 'comedy.'

The Feud Has Gone Beyond the Original Lawsuit

The proposed monument marks another chapter in a dispute that has evolved well beyond the question of who could use a particular patch of Texas land.

For Cards Against Humanity, the property has become a symbol of its broader history of provocative political stunts. For Musk, the land is situated next to Starbase, the sprawling SpaceX operation that has transformed the area around Boca Chica.

The company has previously described the property as having been damaged by SpaceX operations, while SpaceX disputed the legal basis of the lawsuit. The eventual settlement ended the court battle without publicly revealing a financial payment.

Now, Cards Against Humanity appears determined to keep the joke alive.