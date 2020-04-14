Carey Hart recalled the terrifying time while watching his wife, Pink, and their son, Jameson, while they were suffering from COVID-19 for two weeks in a radio interview with Jason Ellis on Monday.

The former professional motorcycle racer admitted that he felt helpless because he could not do anything to help. He said it was scary watching Pink and 3-year-old Jameson struggle through the disease for two weeks. He recalled that "it was intense" since they "both got extremely sick."

"My son probably got the worst of the two of them, which debunked the whole theory that this only hit old people," Hart shared on SiriusXM's "The Jason Ellis Show," adding that his son "kind of took a turn for the worse" with his fever.

"He had had extremely high body temperature. He was up around 102, 103 [degrees Fahrenheit] for, God, like a solid two going on three weeks straight," Carey continued, and shared that Jameson "was in the bath four, five times a day trying to break his temperature."

The 44-year-old father-of-two also recalled that "Alecia [Pink's real name] was progressively getting worse." He said his "wife got it pretty bad as well." Pink was already at high risk because of her pre-existing health condition. The 40-year-old musician has asthma, so the disease really "attacked her lungs and chest" and she struggled to breathe.

The situation prompted the family to return to L.A. to be closer to the kids' pediatrician and Pink's doctor. They stayed there for five days and came back home "once their symptoms started to break and get behind us."

Hart revealed that Pink and Jameson did not get sick until he returned from Daytona Bike Week on March 11. During this time, the family had already quarantined themselves and "were pretty locked down since the 3rd or 4th" of the month. It was only three or four days since he returned home that they got ill.

Hart revealed that only Pink had access to the COVID-19 test. Her result came back positive and so he just assumed that they all have it. Thankfully, he and their 8-year-old daughter, Willow, have "zero symptoms." Pink announced her and Jameson's COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram on April 3.