Real Madrid CF is looking for a suitable replacement for Zinedine Zidane, who announced his departure last week. Numerous managers have been linked to the post, but a familiar name has emerged as a new contender. Current Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly the latest candidate to take over Los Blancos.

Massimiliano Allegri was the first Italian to be linked to the Real Madrid coaching job, but he was snatched up by Serie A giants Juventus just days before Zidane officially announced his exit.

Meanwhile, former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte was believed to be a leading candidate, but for one reason or another, Real Madrid appears to be looking elsewhere despite his obvious availability.

Now, Premier League side Everton is being forced to look for a possible replacement for Ancelotti should Florentino Perez come knocking on their manager's door. In fact, Marca has reported that initial contact was already made between the Real Madrid president and Ancelotti.

The two have worked together in the past, with the Italian winning a Copa del Rey title, the Supercopa de Espana and a Club World Cup trophy during his stint with Real Madrid from 2013 to 2015. To top that off, he was also the manager in charge when the club broke the UEFA Champions League drought to finally lift La Decima in Lisbon in 2014.

Ancelotti is still employed by Everton but not many people, whether player or manager, can resists a call from the Santiago Bernabeu. The Real Madrid post is a prestigious and highly-coveted position, but it is also one that comes with a lot of risks. Expectations will be high at the Spanish capital, and the turnover can be very fast.

The question is, would Ancelotti be willing to risk a fairly stable post in Everton to rejoin the high octane world of Real Madrid? The same could be asked about PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino, who is also being linked with the Spanish giants.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid Castilla manager and club legend Raul Gonzalez Blanco is a clear favourite among fans to take over. The former club captain has enjoyed success with Castilla, but is also believed to be wanted by German side Eintracht Frankfurt.