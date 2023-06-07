In a recent announcement, Caroline Croft has assumed the role of Director General of the Government Legal Department (GLD). Her appointment comes after an impressive 30-year career as a government lawyer, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to her new position.

As Director General, Caroline will be responsible for the Employment with Economic Recovery and UK Governance directorate, working closely with her colleagues on the Executive Team and Board.

Expressing her delight at her appointment, Caroline said: "I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed as Director General. I'm proud to have been a government lawyer for almost my whole career, and I love the intellectual challenge of our work, the positivity of our inclusive, collaborative culture, and the excitement of working at the heart of UK politics."

She added: "I am really excited about my new role and looking forward to helping shape the next phase in the life of GLD."

The GLD serves as the government's principal legal adviser, comprising nearly 3,000 colleagues, including over 2,500 lawyers. Their expertise is vital in providing advice on complex and diverse legal issues faced by the government, representing them in cases spanning education to transport and contributing to the realisation of the government's legislative agenda.

In addition to Caroline Croft's appointment, Mel Nebhrajani CB has recently transitioned to the role of Director General of the Litigation with Justice and Security directorate. Meanwhile, Elizabeth Hambley remains the Director General for the Commercial with Trade and International directorate. This formidable leadership team will guide the GLD through its continued expansion and national presence.

Demonstrating their commitment to growth, the GLD has recently secured additional office space in HMRC's Manchester office, adding to their existing locations in Bristol, Croydon, Leeds, and London. This expansion will further facilitate the department's operations and allow them to effectively serve the legal needs of the government.

For those interested in joining the GLD and contributing to their important work, opportunities are available through Civil Service Jobs. Aspiring legal professionals can explore the diverse and intellectually stimulating environment offered by the GLD and contribute to the shaping of UK politics.

Caroline Croft's appointment as Director General marks an exciting chapter for the Government Legal Department. With her extensive experience, dedication, and passion for public service, she is well-positioned to guide the department and contribute to the next phase of its development. Under her leadership, the GLD will continue to play a crucial role in providing legal advice and shaping the legal landscape of the United Kingdom.

Who is Caroline Croft and what were her previous Civil Roles?

Caroline Croft, currently serving as the Director General for the Employment with Economic Recovery and UK Governance directorate, is a highly accomplished government lawyer. With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, Caroline has held significant roles within the Civil Service, making substantial contributions to various government departments.

Caroline's most recent position prior to her current role was as the Legal Director at the Department of Health and Social Care. From November 2020 to May 2023, she played a pivotal role in providing legal guidance and expertise to support the department's crucial work in the healthcare sector. Her contributions during this time were instrumental in navigating legal challenges and facilitating the department's initiatives in promoting public health and social care.

Before her tenure at the Department of Health and Social Care, Caroline held the position of Legal Director at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Health and Safety Executive, and Office of Nuclear Regulation. From June 2017 to November 2020, she offered her legal acumen to multiple departments, ensuring compliance with regulations and addressing legal complexities related to digital services, cultural matters, and health and safety issues. Caroline's expertise played a vital role in safeguarding the interests of the government and the public while fostering innovation and growth in these sectors.

Caroline's career in the Civil Service began in 1992, a year after she was called to the Bar. Over the years, she has occupied Senior Civil Service positions, advising numerous government departments and contributing to the formulation and implementation of key policies.

Noteworthy among her roles are her service at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, the Department of Energy and Climate Change, and the Cabinet Office. In these capacities, Caroline's legal insights and strategic guidance helped shape the government's approach to crucial matters related to business, energy, climate change, and governance.

With her diverse experience and deep understanding of the workings of various government departments, Caroline Croft brings a wealth of knowledge to her current position as Director General.

Her impressive track record as a government lawyer, combined with her commitment to public service and her passion for the legal profession, make her an invaluable asset to the Government Legal Department. Caroline's leadership and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the successful execution of the department's mandate in driving employment with economic recovery and overseeing UK governance.

Caroline Croft's multifaceted career in the Civil Service stands as a testament to her exceptional abilities and dedication to public service. Her extensive experience across a range of government departments has equipped her with the skills and insights necessary to navigate complex legal landscapes and effectively support the government's objectives.

As she continues to serve in her role as Director General, Caroline's expertise and leadership will play a crucial role in shaping and influencing the future of the Employment with Economic Recovery and UK Governance directorate, as well as the broader legal landscape in the United Kingdom.