Manchester United's brand new midfielder, Carlos Henrique Casemiro, had an emotionally-charged Monday. In the morning, he and his family attended an institutional farewell tribute arranged by Real Madrid. He then flew straight to England to be presented to Manchester United fans at Old Trafford before watching his new club register a surprising victory over Liverpool FC.

🎙️ @Casemiro: "I will continue to celebrate Madrid's goals and titles. This club will continue winning because it's the biggest in the world."#GraciasCasemiro pic.twitter.com/bHqCEh1bx6 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) August 22, 2022

Manager Erik ten Hag welcomed his new recruit and introduced him to United fans ahead of the crucial match against last season's Champions League and Premier League runners-up.

The Casemiro effect was in full force as the Red Devils played like a totally different club to the one that had just lost back-to-back matches against Brentford and Brighton. On Monday, they were able to expose Liverpool's weaknesses and proved that they should not be written off just yet.

Casemiro was also served with a crash course on what the atmosphere is like as part of the Manchester United organisation. Along with the cheers that greeted him, chants of "Glazers out!" rocked the stadium as he was being presented.

The same happened after Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored goals. The fans erupted in cheers and applause, but they also kept protesting against the club's owners.

Liverpool fans took advantage of the discontent surrounding the home team's American owners. The travelling fans arrived armed with hundreds of photos of Joel Glazer, and taunted the home fans by chanting "Up the Glazers" all evening.

There was a lot of action on the pitch, but Casemiro also bore witness to the politics and the dark side of the great club he has just joined. During his farewell press conference earlier in the day, he acknowledged that Manchester United are not in a good position at the moment, but he said that he knows that he is joining a great club which, in its glory days, can be comparable in status to Real Madrid.

The victory over Liverpool is a good sign, and will surely put Casemiro in a more comfortable position after having just uprooted his family to give up a future with the reigning La Liga and UEFA Champions League title holders.

He knew what he was giving up, judging by the way he broke down in tears before he could get any words out of his mouth as he was saying goodbye to Real Madrid earlier in the day.

However, he said that he felt a cycle of his life has been completed with the European Champions, and he is now ready to help bring United back to its glory days. He will be playing alongside former Los Blancos teammates Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Traffford, meaning he will have the support he needs to adjust. Of course, that is if Ronaldo does not find a way out of the club in the coming week.

United made a whopping £142.8m investment on the 30-year-old Brazilian. In less than 24 hours he has made a positive impact already, even before suiting up and taking to the pitch himself.

He will swap 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric and Toni Kroos for Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes as his midfield partners, and it remains to be seen if the new trio will prove to be anywhere near as successful.