The financial struggles of FC Barcelona have been in the headlines for more than a year, as well as their efforts to get out of the situation. The latest move is one that has gained attention worldwide. Apparently, Culers will now be able to hold their dream wedding right inside the Camp Nou.

Throughout the past year and a half, the Blaugrana had been open about their efforts to sorts out their finances. They have been offloading players to slash the wage bill, with the controversial departure of Lionel Messi being the most highly publicised part of the whole wage overhaul.

Veteran players have been asked to take pay cuts, while youngsters have been tied down to long-term deals to protect their value. Now, the suits over at the Camp Nou are looking at other ways to generate cash.

Apart from massive sponsorship deals with the likes of streaming giant Spotify, venue rentals have now been added into the long list of income generating measures.

The rental fees are quite affordable, and many fans who are looking to tie the knot should certainly consider the option. The cheapest option would be for an intimate wedding of 25-50 people at the "Foundation Lounge," which would set the couple back by only €1600.

There are other options depending on the number of guests, with a grand wedding of between 300-1,000 people possible for only €13,500 at the "Grandstand Hall." Here, guests can enjoy views of the pitch.

The same majestic views can also be enjoyed at the Camp Nou terrace, which goes for rental fees between €6,000 and €7,000 depending on the number of attendees.

Compared with other traditional wedding venues at hotels and event spaces, the prices are quite reasonable. The rental is for six hours of use in the couple's chosen space, as well as welcome drinks and assistance from a hostess. Cleaning fees before and after the event are also already included. There is also a provision for the couple to take wedding photos on the pitch itself.

For Culers who are already married or are not looking to tie the knot soon, there are other options. Barcelona is also offering a chance to play at the Camp Nou and be treated like a professional.

For a limited time between June 6 and June 11, fans can play on the exact same ground as their idols for a fee of €300 each. Pitch rental is for a hour at a time, with 40 minutes of guaranteed playing time. Apart from the pitch itself, the locker rooms and tunnel can also be used. Friends and family can watch in the stands for only €30.

A full list of venue rental options and rates has been published by the club.