There are many claims surrounding CBD oil made from hemp, that users claim can heal and treat a number of mental and physical maladies. One popular claim is that CBD is just as effective, if not more so, than Advil or any other over-the-counter version of ibuprofen. Could that be the case?

How Advil Manages Pain

Advil is composed of the active ingredient ibuprofen, which is one of the most commonly used non-steroid anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) on the market. It's effective in both brand name and off-brand applications.

You can purchase it at virtually any gas station, drug store, department store, or hotel and it works quickly to relieve many ailments including headaches, joint pain, and muscle soreness. It's also a very commonly used fever reducer. It's the chosen alternative to aspirin, the favorite drug of years past that comes with some ghastly side effects.

Ibuprofen was first discovered in the United Kingdom as a derivative of propionic acid. Propionic acid is the product of bacteria fermenting sugars, like glucose. It's found naturally in the body, and when taken internally in the form of ibuprofen, it can be very effective at managing pain and inflammation.

When your body is injured or suffering an ache or inflammation from another problem, it releases prostaglandins. These substances cause the site to swell, inflame, or feel painful. They also cause fever as an immune response to an illness.

Advil works by blocking the production of these prostaglandins within about 15 minutes of taking an adequate dose. In cases where the prostaglandin production is small, it can completely eliminate the pain, but a more severe injury will release more prostaglandins, and the drug will only dull the pain. It also won't completely alleviate the inflammation, but it will reduce it so that the body can get to work faster at healing the injury.

Over-the-counter ibuprofen is usually given in 200 mg doses, although a doctor may prescribe you 800 mg ibuprofen for a more serious injury.

Disadvantages of Regularly Using Advil

Most people have taken a dose of Advil at some point in their lives, but despite the common usage, it still brings with it ugly side effects if it's taken too often or in large quantities. Ibuprofen was designed as a short-term tool to overcome pain and inflammation, but in larger doses taken regularly, you'll likely experience gastrointestinal discomfort.

Even if you only take a small dose occasionally, you might still experience the following symptoms:

Nausea or vomiting

Heartburn

Upset stomach

Bloating or gas

Diarrhea or constipation

Dizziness

Mild itching or rashes

Decreased appetites

Headaches

It's ironic that a medication so commonly used to cure headaches can also cause them. There may be other side effects, but these are the most common. In severe cases, ibuprofen will wear away the lining of your stomach, causing chronic ulcers.

How CBD Manages Pain

CBD is a shortened name for cannabidiol, and it's derived from the hemp plant. Contrary to popular belief, it does not have psychoactive properties that make the taker high. Hemp is very high in CBD and low in THC (the psychoactive chemical responsible for getting you high), and THC can be completely removed from the resulting product, leaving just the cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and other nutrients for your benefit.

According to Penguin's CBD guide, your body is actually full of cannabinoids that are sending and receiving messages for your endocannabinoid system. This structure regulates immune responses and hormonal imbalances. When you have an overproduction of hormones, an immune response kicks in causing pain and swelling.

CBD effectively blocks the transmission and/or reception of pain and swelling signals by binding to CB1 and CB2 receptors. This helps the endocannabinoid system to reach a place of balance and relief, helping you to feel better within minutes of taking the proper dosage of CBD.

CBD is also known for creating the entourage effect, a good feeling that goes throughout your whole body. It's a mental and physical boost that promotes wellness and relief at pain sites throughout the body.

CBD can be taken in many doses depending on your size, needs, and the conditions you're treating. You can use creams to rub into the site of pain or consume oil drops, capsules, gummies, or vape juice.

Disadvantages of Regularly Using CBD

There are, of course, side effects for taking any drug, and the best CBD oil products are no different. If the wrong dose is taken, it can cause light-headedness, dizziness, nausea, or dry mouth. However, these side effects are uncommon for those who take the proper dosage.

The biggest disadvantage of CBD is the lack of research we have on the subject. There have only been a handful of clinical studies to show that CBD has pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory benefits, although the studies have all been positive. Most of the support comes from anecdotal research from consumers who use CBD regularly—they love the pain-relieving effects of it!

Unlike ibuprofen, CBD is recommended for long-term use. In fact, users say that it works more effectively when taken regularly so that your body is used to the presence of the extra cannabinoids in your blood stream. Those who suffer from chronic pain may experience greater relief when using a long-term substance like CBD versus a short-term treatment like ibuprofen.

CBD is very expensive, however. The average bottle costs around $30 for a 30-day supply while a bottle of Advil or an off-brand version costs less than $5 for 100 or more tablets.

Can CBD Replace Advil for Pain?

Based on the facts, CBD can replace CBD for pain treatment in many instances. Even if you don't live in a state that legally distributes cannabis, you can order CBD online as long as it contains less than 0.3 percent THC.

For those on a budget, however, CBD may not always be the best choice. Advil is significantly cheaper, and it does a great job at attacking the pain too. Many people who suffer from chronic pain are more than willing to pay the expense of CBD, however, to get the long-term benefits it offers.