Being a fur parent in the city is all about the hustle and wag. Balancing busy streets with doggy play dates and finding that office spot where your pup can snooze without a fuss. Whether you're dodging taxis or weaving through office chairs, some dogs are born to thrive amidst the skyscrapers and espresso machines.

Dive into our list of top dog breeds perfect for city living and office vibes and discover your next coffee buddy or meeting crasher!

Urban tails and office tales

Amidst the buzz and bustle, metro mutts can be a source of joy and grounding. Cities, with different sights, sounds, and smells, are sensory havens for dogs. Daily walks turn into mini-adventures, where every street corner offers new friends to meet and territories to explore. Plus, the growing number of off-lease parks and pet-friendly establishments in the UK means you won't run out of activities to do together with your mutt.

Bringing your dog to the office is also a great mood booster like no other. Research by The Kennel Club, the UK's largest organisation devoted to dog health, welfare and training, indicates that 70 per cent of people they surveyed believe that dogs alleviate their stress in the workplace, while 67 per cent believe that it makes the atmosphere more friendly.

Another research by the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI) found out that 72 per cent of those who work for a pet-friendly company would rescind a job offer with another company at similar pay. That's why an increasing number of UK workplaces are embracing pet-friendly policies.

So if you work in an office that promotes a more playful work environment through in-office doggy day care sessions, then taking the right breed to work is a 'mutt-have' through this list from dog accessory company, Barkridges.

Top Dog Breeds for City Living and Pet-Friendly Offices

1. Toy Cockapoo

This breed packs a punch of personality in their pint-sized frames. A crossbreed between a Cocker Spaniel and a Toy Poodle, they're social and adaptable to city apartments and bustling neighbourhoods. With a low-shedding coat and an affinity for play, these little charmers are perfect for urbanites seeking a low-maintenance companion with tons of affection to offer. Fun facts: They come in many colours

They're one of the most expensive dog varieties in the UK

Actress Ashley Judd had two cockapoos named 'Buttermilk' and 'Shug'

2. French Bulldog

Compact and with a personality bigger than their stature, French Bulldogs are city-dwellers through and through. Their laid-back nature means they're content lounging in flats or taking leisurely strolls down city blocks. With expressive faces and minimal grooming needs, these little buddies are both chic and convenient for metro living. Fun facts: They are associated with 19th century brothel workers in Paris who were often seen walking their tiny companions in the streets

Some of the famous celebs who own a Frenchie include Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon and The Rock

3. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

This breed's docile temperament and manageable size make them fantastic flatmates for city enthusiasts. Cavaliers thrive on human interaction and fit right into the city's hustle and bustle, turning heads with their regal appearance while happily trotting alongside their urbanite owners. Fun facts: They were named after King Charles II who was so close to his spaniels and even issued a royal decree that allowed dogs in all public areas

Frank Sinatra used to own a Cavalier

4. Shih Tzu

Shih Tzus, with their royal ancestry, bring a touch of majesty to city living. Their small size is perfect for apartments, and their laid-back demeanour means they're content with indoor play and short city strolls. Plus, with a coat that's more hair than fur, they're a win for allergy-prone urban dwellers. Fun facts: Its name means 'little lion'

It traces its roots in Tibet and is one of the oldest dog breeds that is still in existence

5. Pug

Pugs are the comedians of the canine world, perfect for injecting some humour into city living. They don't need acres to roam, making apartments their ideal stage. With big personalities and a knack for making friends, they're sure to be the talk of the town (or at least the block). Fun facts: They were a favourite among Chinese Emperors in ancient China

The film series 'Men in Black' featured a talking pug named 'Frank'

Doug the Pug is considered the most followed pug online with 18 million followers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

6. Cavachon

A delightful mix of Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Bichon Frise, Cavachons bring the best of both breeds to the urban table. They're small, adaptable, and have a hypoallergenic coat that city dwellers adore. Their cheerful disposition brightens up any 'ruff' day. Fun facts: They are known for being spunky and are great with children

They can be easily taught with tricks

7. Pomeranian

Pomeranians are like pocket-sized balls of sunshine, lighting up with their vivacious spirit. Their petite frame is ideal for apartment living, and their bold personalities ensure they stand out even in the busiest crowds. Plus, their fluffy coats are just begging for those Instagrammable moments. Fun facts: They come in 23 colour combinations

David Hasselhoff, Ozzy Osbourne and Gwen Stefani own Poms

A chocolate Pom that was abandoned by a breeder due to the pup's larger-than-average size became an internet celebrity after being adopted. Bertram The Pomeranian now has 406,000 followers on Instagram.

8. Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkies are both feisty and fabulous, making them a hit in the urban scene. Their tiny size is apartment-perfect, and their adventurous spirit thrives amidst city excursions. With a luxurious mane and a heart full of moxie, they're every bit the city slicker's dream dog. Fun facts: Their coat is similar to a human hair's texture

The smallest dog ever recorded is a dwarf Yorkie that lived in the UK in 1945

Audrey Hepburn owned a Yorkie named 'Mr. Famous' that co-starred with her in a movie

9. Boston Terrier

Nicknamed 'The American Gentleman', Boston Terriers are the perfect mix of sophistication and playfulness. Their tuxedo-like markings make them stylish city companions, and their moderate energy level means they're content with brisk walks and indoor play. Compact and charming, they're true urban ambassadors. Fun facts: Musician Louis Armstrong and author Helen Keller each owned a Boston Terrier

Sergeant Stubby, a Boston Terrier, served in the U.S. Army for more than a year and is considered a World War I hero

10. Miniature Schnauzer

Alert and spirited, Miniature Schnauzers bring a touch of zest to city living. Their manageable size and curious nature make them eager participants in every city escapade, from cafes to parks. Plus, they shed very little so it's easier to maintain a clean apartment, meaning fewer surprise furballs on your favourite couch or under the dining table. Fun facts: Because of their affectionate personality, they make great family pets

The breed first reached the UK in 1928

Aside from his martial arts skills, Bruce Lee is famous for owning a Miniature Schnauzer

High-rises and happy hounds

Ready to take the leap into fur parenthood? Imagine those paw-tapping mornings echoing city beats or those cool evening strolls by twinkling city lights. Dogs have a magical way of turning routine city scenes into great moments.

And they aren't just tail-wagging companions but are also the perfect city sidekicks and office buddies. Whether you're adopting or picking out a puppy, remember there's a city-loving, office-ready pooch out there just waiting to be your next coffee break partner.