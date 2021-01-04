Hollywood celebrities sent Larry King their well-wishes and prayers for his recovery following news that he is battling COVID-19 at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

A source close to King's family confirmed to CNN that the talk show host was admitted to the hospital over a week ago. His sons could not be there for him even just to see him due to the health and safety protocols at the hospital.

The confirmation corroborates an earlier report from Showbiz 411 about the 87-year-old's COVID-19 diagnosis. His sons Chance and Cannon and his wife of 23 years, Shawn King, are not allowed to visit him. But they are said to be in constant communication with the hospital and doctors who are monitoring his condition.

Larry King, 87, has been hospitalized with Covid-19 at Cedars Sinai Medical Center for more than a week, a source close to the family told @bradparkscnn. Due to protocols at the hospital, King's three sons have been unable to visit with him, according to the source. pic.twitter.com/LliUSDYiRj — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 2, 2021

Details as to how and when the "Larry King Live" host contracted the virus is not known. Regardless, celebrities have reached out to him via social media with messages of support and prayers for his recovery.

A report that @kingsthings has Covid-19 breaks my heart. It’s been easy to kid him but Larry is a loyal friend and his skill at, and knowledge of broadcasting, is limitless. He also treats every small kindness as if it’s the most generous act ever. Prayers.https://t.co/m3rp2HMDa9 — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 2, 2021

"Thinking of my dear friend Larry King and rooting for him. PLEASE wear a mask and do your best to help stop the spread. We can protect one another if we all do our part here," Lynda Carter tweeted.

"VERY SAD NEWS: MY OLD FRIEND @kingsthings HAS BEEN HOSPITALIZED W #COVID WHICH CAN BE VERY SCARY WHEN U R @ HIS AGE, & I KNOW HE NEEDS ALL OF R PRAYERS NOW! HE'S THE GREATEST INTERVIEWER OF ALL TIME, PLZ JOIN W MY [heart emoji] & PRAY 4 HIM & HIS FAMILY! #LONGLIVETHEKING #LEGEND #STAYSTRONG," Corey Feldman chimed in.

VERY SAD NEWS: MY OLD FRIEND @kingsthings HAS BEEN HOSPITALIZED W #COVID WHICH CAN BE VERY SCARY WHEN U R @ HIS AGE, & I KNOW HE NEEDS ALL OF R PRAYERS NOW! HES THE GREATEST INTERVIEWER OF ALL TIME, PLZ JOIN W MY ❤️& PRAY 4 HIM & HIS FAMILY! #LONGLIVETHEKING #LEGEND #STAYSTRONG https://t.co/gFltHs4cPv — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) January 3, 2021

Hang tough, Larry. May the Force be with you. @kingsthings — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 2, 2021

"Star Trek" alum George Takei also wished King a "speedy recovery" and singer Richard Marx wrote, "Rooting for you #LarryKing."

"Get well Larry, I'm pulling for The King," Chief International Anchor for CNN Christiane Amanpour tweeted.

King can be considered high-risk for COVID-19 not only because of his age but due to his prior health issues. He had several heart attacks and had quintuple bypass surgery in 1987. He also underwent surgery in 2017 to treat lung cancer and went through another medical procedure in 2019 for his angina. He also has Type 2 diabetes.