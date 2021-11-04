Spanish La Liga champions Atletico Madrid made the trip to England on Wednesday to visit Liverpool at Anfield for their matchday 4 fixture in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. Unfortunately for the visitors, they were handed a humbling 2-0 loss instead of a warm welcome.

The Anfield crowd was treated to a fast-paced match that had an electric pace from the opening whistle. Atletico looked like they were ready for a bloody battle but Diogo Jota was the one who drew first blood for the hosts with a scorching header in the 13th minute off a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool didn't give the Spanish side room to regroup and find a reply as they scored their second goal just seven minutes later. Atletico keeper Jan Oblak was no match for Sadio Mane's strike that hit the back of the net from another assist by Alexander-Arnold.

After that, the momentum was fully on the side of Jurgen Klopp's men. Atletico Madrid were unable to get their act together, and by the 37th minute, they made things more difficult for themselves when they had a man sent off.

The referee wasn't happy with Felipe's trip on Sadio Mane, and was even more incensed by the player's reaction to the yellow card. It was quickly upgraded to a red, and with only 10 men, Diego Simeone was lucky not to see his team concede more goals in the second half.

It was a magical night of European football for Liverpool fans, but it was a complete nightmare for the visitors. The results firmly placed Liverpool at the top of the Group B standings with 12 points. Meanwhile, Atletico dropped down to the Europa League spot after earning only four points so far. Porto are only a point ahead however, leaving the Spaniards with some hope of qualification into the knockout stages. Italian giants AC Milan have had a tough season in Europe, claiming only a single point thus far.