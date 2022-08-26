The UEFA Champions League draw for the 2022/23 season took place on Thursday night in Istanbul, Turkey and one of the biggest story lines involves Group C. FC Bayern Munich will be facing FC Barcelona along with Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen.

Shortly after the conclusion of the draw, Bayern star Thomas Müller could not resist but to send a message to his former teammate, Robert Lewandowski, who has just joined the Catalan side.

Müller and Lewandwoski spent many years together in the Allianz Arena dressing room. The Polish striker made the surprise move to Barcelona this summer, but he has ironically been called back to Munich to face his former club in the group stage of the Champions League.

"What a nice draw for all football fans. Mr. Lewandowski, see you soon in Munich," he said, speaking for many football fans who also took note of the fact that the two teams were drawn together. "Let's go, let's rock the Champions League season," added Muller, as he gave a thumbs up with an amused smile into the camera.

It was a clear challenge coming from Müller, who is well aware that he and his current teammates are now faced with the task of showing Bayern's former top scorer whether or not he made the right decision. Lewandowski now finds himself in an interesting position. His exit from Bayern Munich was forced and caused a lot of friction, and facing each other so soon will not help the situation.

Bayern Munich has a great record against Barcelona, beating them in their last three encounters. No one can forget the 8-2 thrashing that Barcelona received from the Bundesliga giants in the 2019/20 season, which eventually led to the collapse of Josep Maria Bartomeu's reign as club president.

In that game and their two encounters last season, both Müller and Lewandowski scored goals to help bury the Catalans. It remains to be seen what it will be like for Lewandowski as he now fights for the other side.