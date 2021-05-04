Real Madrid CF will be travelling to London to face Chelsea FC in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash. Captain Sergio Ramos and Ferland Mendy may be ready to join the squad, as both players were spotted training with their teammates on Monday morning.

Now that Rafael Varane has been ruled out due to an adductor injury, manager Zinedine Zidane will need the rest his first-team players back in competitive form. Ramos had been training with the squad the week before, but Zidane opted out of including him against Osasuna over the weekend.

The Frenchman kept a close eye on the players during the Monday morning session, and fans are eagerly awaiting the squad list. Ramos has not played for the club since March 13, as he has been recovering from a muscular injury he sustained while on international duty with the Spanish National Team.

However, even if Ramos has now recovered, it remains to be seen if he can start against Chelsea on Wednesday. It is rare for a player to be started in such a crucial match after having just returned from a lengthy injury. Mendy may have a bigger chance for a comeback, as he has played more games this season than Ramos. He stepped up in the absence of the captain, but suffered an injury himself in the process.

Zidane has also been left without the services of Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal, who have both ended their season early. Fede Valverde is also out after having tested positive for Covid-19.

Real Madrid can't afford to be conservative on Wednesday, as they come into the match with a 1-1 aggregate scoreline. Chelsea has the advantage with the away goal, as well as the boost in confidence after having dominated the action in the first leg.