The Real Madrid squad went straight back to training just hours after dancing in the streets to celebrate their 35th Spanish La Liga title. The players were seen working hard at the training ground in Valdebebas on Sunday, despite the fact that they had been partying alongside hundreds of thousands of supporters at the Plaza de Cibeles the night before. Needless to say, the comeback against Manchester City now takes precedence over anything else.

The job is done in La Liga after Real Madrid made it mathematically impossible for any other club to catch them even with four matches left to play. They achieved the feat in convincing fashion with a 4-0 thrashing of RCD Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Read more Atletico players refuse to give La Liga champions Real Madrid guard of honour

Los Blancos had needed only a single point to secure the title, and ahead of the match, there had been some debate about whether or not the players should celebrate given that they are in the middle of a UEFA Champions League semi-final clash. Furthermore, they are a goal down and will need to prepare for another comeback at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

After the match on Saturday, it became clear that manager Carlo Ancelotti had no intention of holding his players back from enjoying the league victory. However, even as he danced on top of the bus alongside his players, the Italian already had the match against City in his mind. While speaking to the crowd gathered at Cibeles, "Let's go for it on Wednesday," he said.

It was also an invitation for the crowd to come out in support of their team. Indeed, the Bernabeu faithful had already been behind the team in crucial Champions League comebacks against PSG and Chelesa FC this season. The squad is hoping for the same level of support on Wednesday, if not more.

Ancelotti wanted the players as well as the fans and Real Madrid staff to celebrate the league win because that can help them prepare for the match against City. After all, there is no better way to feel motivated than by seeing the fruits of the hard work that everyone has put in throughout the season.

The players may be tired, but they were certainly pumped up and eager to get the job done against City. The final is within touching distance, and winning the league title has given everyone at Valdebebas an extra spring in their step.

The club shared photos from the training session on Sunday, peppered in between more scenes from Saturday night's festivities. Needless to say, the party and the preparations are all steps towards the goal of lifting the team to another crucial victory.