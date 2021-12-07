Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will be left without star striker Karim Benzema when he takes the team to face Italian champions Inter Milan for their final group stage match in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

However, despite the injury setback, Los Blancos are fortunate to have most of the squad healthy and available for the match. With both clubs already through to the knockout stage, they are only playing for the top spot in the group. While it may not be as crucial as a match that could mean qualification or exit, any Champions League match holds considerable weight for the 13-time European Champions.

Ancelotti will be pleased by the way Luka Jovic stepped up after coming on to replace Benzema against Real Sociedad over the weekend, scoring one goal and assisting in another in the 2-0 victory. That will give the Italian more confidence in the Serbian striker, who has not been given significant minutes for over a year.

Apart from Jovic, Vinicius Junior has also been on fire this season, with the Brazilian challenging Benzema for the Pichichi trophy. He has already scored 12 goals in all competitions in the current campaign and is eager to add to his tally. Both Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio are also available, with the two players having shown moments of brilliance despite limited opportunities this season as well. Mariano and Eden Hazard have been lagging behind so far, but perhaps they will be given an opportunity to make an impact on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, only Dani Ceballos and Gareth Bale are nursing injuries in the Real Madrid treatment room.

Read more Madrid Derby: Real Madrid plan to stake claim on La Liga title by defeating Atletico

The midfield trio of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro have been consistent and solid so far this campaign, with newcomer Eduardo Camavinga and Fede Valverde always providing adequate reinforcements when needed. Only Isco has been off the mark, with the Spaniard reportedly clashing with management in recent weeks.

At the back, the tandem of David Alaba and Eder Militao has done well to take over from Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, who both left last summer. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had a stellar evening against Real Sociedad, and has truly cemented his spot in the squad after initially having to prove himself against Keylor Navas when he arrived.

Carlo Ancelotti has the best possible squad available at his disposal for the next few weeks, and provided no major injuries occur, Los Blancos have a massive opportunity to finish the second half of the campaign fighting for trophies. Benzema is expected to be back for the Madrid Derby this weekend, where Los Blancos will be aiming to defeat the reigning La Liga champions.