Real Madrid CF came back from the dead twice already in this season's UEFA Champions League, and are hoping to make it to the final in more comfortable fashion. On Tuesday night, they will be facing Premier League Champions Manchester City in the first leg of the semi-finals, and Carlo Ancelotti will be hoping to head into the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in a favourable position despite having a number of injury concerns. While hailed as the comeback kings of the competition, they won't want to keep tempting fate.

Los Blancos arrived in Manchester earlier this week and completed their final training session on Monday night at the Etihad Stadium. According to Marca, Ferland Mendy and David Alaba both travelled with the squad, despite being believed to suffering from muscular troubles. Meanwhile, Casemiro appears to be the regular starter with the lowest possibility of taking part at this point.

Mendy is not fully fit and may be introduced from the bench if needed, but reports are claiming that Alaba will play even if he isn't considered to be fully fit. The Austrian picked up an injury in the club's 3-1 victory over Osasuna last week.

Nevertheless, Carlo Ancelotti will be able to turn to the trusty Fede Valverde in the absence of Casemiro, and could even opt to also bring in Eduardo Camavinga to join Toni Kroos and Luka Modric for a more youthful and versatile midfield. The Croatian was rested in La Liga last week, and should return fresh to face the English champions.

Meanwhile, the forward line will be led by Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr., and all clues point to Rodrygo as the final player to complete the attacking trident. Benzema has been the club's saviour in the past two rounds, scoring crucial hat-tricks against PSG and Chelsea. Los Blancos will be hoping for another stellar display for the Frenchman as they seek to deny Manchester City the opportunity to pursue their first Champions League title.