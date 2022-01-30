Paris Saint-Germain defender Sergio Ramos has suffered yet another injury setback just two weeks before his current club faces Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 UEFA Champions League clash.

The former Real Madrid captain is closely being watched by fans of both sides who are eager to see how he will perform against his former teammates. PSG will host the first leg at the Parc des Princes on February 15, which is just two weeks away. Last week, Ramos appeared to have finally gotten back to full fitness after scoring his first goal for his new club, but the latest reports have revealed a some grim news.

According to Marca, the Spaniard had to leave a training session early after suffering a muscle discomfort. This is worrying news for the centre-back, who had already spent most of the 2021/22 season in the sidelines due to a string of other fitness concerns.

He officially made his PSG debut several months into the season, and was only able to string together matches this month. It appeared as though he was on course to being fit enough for the crucial tie, but that seems to no longer be the case.

Ramos is believed to be eager to play against his former club, but speculations have also been thrown around saying that manager Mauricio Pochettino may choose not to field him for various reasons. It will be a particularly impactful reunion in the second leg, with Ramos making a bittersweet comeback to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. The deciding leg will be played more than a month from now on March 9, and it remains to be seen if Ramos will be fit enough to make the trip back to his former home almost exactly a year since he last suited up for Los Blancos.