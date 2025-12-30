Pop singer Chappell Roan has removed a social media tribute to the late French film star Brigitte Bardot after fans drew attention to the actress's far-right political views and past convictions for inciting racial hatred. The original post, which described Bardot as an artistic inspiration, prompted swift backlash and led Roan to publicly distance herself from Bardot's views.

The incident unfolded following Bardot's death on 28 December at the age of 91. While she remains a significant cultural figure in European cinema, her legacy has long been clouded by controversial political statements and associations that have drawn criticism in France and beyond.

Roan's decision to withdraw the tribute has reignited debate about how contemporary artists engage with historical figures whose cultural influence sits alongside documented records of racism and extremist rhetoric.

Tribute Sparks Criticism

Roan initially referenced Bardot in an Instagram Story posted the day after the actress's death, writing that Bardot had inspired her song Red Wine Supernova. The lyric itself namechecks Bardot as a symbol of old Hollywood glamour, a reference that has been widely understood as aesthetic.

However, fans and commentators soon highlighted Bardot's history of public statements targeting immigrants, Muslims and LGBTQ+ communities, as well as her long-standing support for France's far-right National Front party. French courts convicted Bardot multiple times for inciting racial hatred, resulting in fines over several decades.

Critics argued that celebrating Bardot without acknowledging that record risked overlooking harm caused by her later activism. Others noted that awareness of Bardot's political history is less widespread among younger audiences who know her primarily as a film icon.

Roan Responds and Removes Post

Following the criticism, Roan deleted the original tribute and issued a clarification. She said she had been unaware of the full extent of Bardot's views and made clear that she did not support or condone extremist or discriminatory beliefs.

The singer explained that her reference was intended to acknowledge Bardot's cultural presence. Commentators described the response as a swift attempt to correct the record.

Roan has previously been vocal in her support for LGBTQ+ rights and has used her platform to promote inclusive causes, according to Variety Australia. Her supporters pointed to this record as evidence that the tribute was not intended as a political statement.

how the hell are you calling someone your “inspiration” when you don’t know a single damn thing about their history? https://t.co/W1EE1AhAJv — saj (@taymania13) December 29, 2025

“To learn” girl bye wasnt she ur album inspo you’d think to have some awareness beforehand — ⇢ ˗ˏˋ lujza ࿐ྂ HANS BACKSHOTS AGENDA (@evensstars) December 29, 2025

well, at least she addressed it. would you rather she just ignored it? she didn’t know and she apologized, that shows she has a backbone — best of chappell roan (@bestofchappell) December 29, 2025

people in the comments saying she’s lying as if she’s supposed to know everything about a woman who was famous when chappell wasn’t even born pic.twitter.com/zarUvmYbSE — ໊ (@inhisveinz) December 29, 2025

Bardot's Complex Legacy

Brigitte Bardot rose to international fame in the 1950s and 1960s through films such as And God Created Woman and Contempt. She later withdrew from acting and became a prominent animal rights campaigner, founding the Brigitte Bardot Foundation in 1986, according to Le Monde.

In her later life, however, Bardot became increasingly associated with far-right politics. Her public statements and legal convictions have made her a deeply polarising figure in France, with many critics arguing that her activism and rhetoric overshadow her artistic contributions.

Wider Debate on Cultural References

The episode has prompted broader discussion about the responsibilities of public figures when referencing historical icons. Commentators note that artistic admiration does not exist in isolation and that modern audiences increasingly expect contextual awareness.

Chappell Roan's retraction highlights how quickly cultural references can be reassessed in the digital age. While the singer intended to reference an aesthetic influence embedded in her music, the reaction underscored the challenges of separating artistic legacy from political history when public platforms are involved.