The Charlie Kirk Coin Crypto has emerged in the wake of the assassination of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, raising questions about its purpose and legitimacy. Launched shortly after his death in Utah on 10 September 2025, the token has sparked debate over whether it serves as a tribute to Kirk or an opportunistic attempt to profit from tragedy.

Available on crypto listing sites and gaining traction in the UK, the coin has caught public attention for both its symbolic and speculative nature.

What Is the Charlie Kirk Coin Crypto?

The Charlie Kirk Coin Crypto, often listed as CHARLIEKIRK, is a meme-based cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum network. It has a total supply of 100 trillion tokens and is currently priced at a fraction of a penny.

Coinbase UK displays a live price page for the coin, which, as of late September 2025, shows it trading at approximately £0.0000000056.

Despite its name, the token has no official link to Charlie Kirk, his estate, or his organisation. Like other meme coins, it exists largely as a novelty or speculative asset rather than a formally endorsed project.

Why Did It Appear After Kirk's Death?

The coin's launch coincided with widespread media coverage of Charlie Kirk's assassination. Similar tokens have appeared in the past after high-profile deaths or tragedies, often marketed as tributes but criticised as attempts to capitalise on grief.

Crypto analysts note that these tokens frequently attract investors who are motivated by either sympathy or speculation. Critics have described such launches as 'immoral' and 'exploitative', suggesting they are designed to generate quick gains rather than long-term value.

Is It Now Available?

The Charlie Kirk Coin Crypto is currently listed on sites such as CoinMarketCap and Coinbase UK, though it is not available for direct trading on mainstream exchanges. On CoinMarketCap, the coin's reported price is $0.000000007574 with almost no trading volume.

The token's circulating supply is officially listed as zero, meaning there is little evidence of active distribution or liquidity. Analysts warn that this lack of transparency could pose significant risks to potential investors, as tokens with no clear supply data are highly vulnerable to manipulation.

Where to Get the Charlie Kirk Coin Crypto

At present, the Charlie Kirk Coin Crypto is not sold on major platforms such as Coinbase or Binance. Tokens of this nature are typically traded on decentralised exchanges (DEXs) like Uniswap, where users can swap Ethereum for smaller tokens.

Investors are cautioned to proceed carefully. Meme tokens with minimal liquidity and no official endorsement are considered high risk. Trading volume for the Charlie Kirk coin has been negligible, indicating low market interest despite online visibility.

Price Speculation or Digital Tribute?

Since its appearance, the Charlie Kirk Coin Crypto has seen brief price fluctuations but remains of very low value. Supporters frame the token as a digital memorial to a polarising figure, while sceptics view it as another short-lived meme coin designed for speculative trading.

The divide between tribute and profit reflects a broader trend within the crypto world, where tokens linked to current events often emerge suddenly, spike in price, and then collapse.