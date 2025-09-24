Airbnb management companies are revolutionising the way property owners make money in London's thriving short-term rental market. The city ranks as one of the world's most profitable spots for short-term rentals. Millions of tourists visit each year, which creates amazing opportunities for property investors.

Property owners need reliable partners to manage their rental properties remotely. Most London Airbnb management companies take a 12% to 20% cut of rental income. The convenience these services provide makes the investment worthwhile. These companies work with different business models. You can opt for guaranteed rent systems where they pay fixed monthly income whatever the occupancy. The guaranteed rent contracts usually run between 6 months and 10 years. Many property owners love this stable income stream.

Let's get into the top Airbnb management companies in London for 2025/2026. This piece breaks down their services, pricing, and track record to help you choose the right partner. We've researched the best ways to boost your rental income with minimal personal involvement. This guide works great for overseas investors and local property owners who want a hands-off approach.

Top 8 Airbnb Management Companies in London (2025/2026)

London remains one of the world's busiest short-let markets, but managing an Airbnb here can be stressful. Regulations, competition, and guest expectations mean many landlords turn to professional Airbnb management companies. These firms handle everything from cleaning to compliance, often guaranteeing income along the way.

Here are eight leading players in 2025/2026 and what landlords can expect.

1. UpperKey

Established in 2010, UpperKey is an international property management company offering a guaranteed fixed monthly rent to the landlords in central London. They operate in major cities including London, Paris, and Dubai, managing properties for both private landlords and corporate clients. For more than a decade, UpperKey has been known for its financial security, global reach, and outstanding operations.

Business model

Specialises in guaranteed rent agreements.

They pay landlords a fixed rent and sublet the property through short- and mid-term rental platforms.

Services

Full Airbnb management: guest vetting, cleaning, maintenance, utilities, and compliance.

Corporate leasing: works with business travellers, relocation clients, and international companies.

Covers all operational costs and guarantees no empty nights or late payments.

Why landlords choose them

Predictable monthly income, unaffected by seasonality or vacancies.

Global presence with offices in London, Paris, Dubai, and other cities.

Zero commission, no onboarding fees, and complete coverage of utilities and maintenance.

Trusted for responsiveness and issue handling, even when landlords are abroad.

2. BnB Management London

Founded in 2009, BnB Management London is a specialist in guaranteed rent for short- and mid-term rentals. The company focuses on premium, centrally located properties across London, offering landlords a fully hands-off experience. With over 15 years in the market, it has built a strong reputation for reliability and stability.

Business model

Operates on a guaranteed rent scheme. Instead of charging commission, they become your tenant and pay you a fixed monthly rent, regardless of bookings or occupancy.

No hidden or management fees for landlords.

Services

Complete property management: bookings, guest communication, cleaning, maintenance, and utilities.

Focus on premium, centrally located properties in areas such as Soho, Marylebone, Covent Garden, Fitzrovia, and Mayfair.

Covers utilities such as electricity, water, and internet, and ensures full legal compliance for short-lets.

Why landlords choose them

Peace of mind: monthly rent is guaranteed for 12 months out of 12 , even during void periods.

, even during void periods. 15+ years of experience in London's short-let market.

Free property assessments and rent estimation available before signing.

Best suited for landlords who want stability, full compliance, and a completely hands-off experience.

3. HelloGuest

HelloGuest, founded in 2014, is a UK-based property management company operating on a commission model. It manages listings across platforms like Airbnb, Booking.com, and Vrbo, helping landlords boost occupancy and revenue. The company is recognised for its flexibility and transparent service.

Business model

Commission-based model , typically around 12–15% of rental revenue.

, typically around of rental revenue. Income varies depending on bookings and seasonality.

Services

Listing optimisation across multiple platforms (Airbnb, Booking.com, Vrbo, Expedia).

Professional photos, dynamic pricing, 24/7 guest communication.

Cleaning and maintenance coordination.

Why landlords choose them

Transparent pricing and personal service.

Track record of boosting occupancy and earnings compared to self-management.

Suitable for landlords who want flexibility and higher potential returns.

4. City Relay

Launched in 2015, City Relay is a London-focused property manager blending short, medium, and long-term lets. It offers in-house guest services, cleaning, and check-ins, supported by its Opago platform for real-time tracking. The company is also known for its sustainability-led approach.

Business model

Commission-based, typically around 20% + VAT of rental revenue.

of rental revenue. Known for blending short, medium, and long-term lets to keep occupancy high year-round.

Services

Professional photos and listing creation.

In-house cleaning and maintenance teams.

24/7 guest support and check-ins.

Opago platform: live dashboard for landlords to track bookings, revenue, and maintenance.

Why landlords choose them

High reported occupancy rates (often 80–90%).

Transparent fee structure with in-house services.

Strong sustainability focus.

5. GuestReady

GuestReady was founded in 2016 in Switzerland and has since expanded to more than 30 cities worldwide. It combines local teams with advanced technology to optimise rental performance. The company has won awards for its scale and professionalism, becoming a trusted choice for landlords.

Business model

International operator active in London and other major cities.

Commission structure usually 15–25%, depending on services.

Services

Dedicated account managers for landlords.

Listing management, revenue optimisation, cleaning, and maintenance.

Guest check-ins and 24/7 support.

Why landlords choose them

Large scale and award-winning reputation (European Business Awards).

Technology-driven approach with professional infrastructure.

Reliable choice for landlords with multiple properties.

6. Houst

Originally founded as Airsorted in 2015, Houst has grown into one of the largest global short-let managers. Operating in over 35 cities, it uses technology and market data to maximise landlord returns. The company is especially strong in high-demand London areas.

Business model

One of the largest global short-let managers.

Commission starts at around 12% of booking revenue.

Services

Property listing across multiple platforms.

Guest communication, cleaning, and maintenance.

Market insights and revenue optimisation tools.

Why landlords choose them

Strong London presence, especially in Westminster, Kensington, and Chelsea.

Large network and proven systems.

Good option for landlords seeking scale and competitive fees.

7. Pass the Keys

Pass the Keys was established in 2015 as the UK's first official Airbnb co-host partner. It operates through a franchise model, combining national scale with local expertise. The company is widely recognised for its strong brand presence and positive client reviews.

Business model

Works as an official Airbnb co-host partner .

. Franchise model across London, with commission around 20% of rental income.

Services

End-to-end management: guest support, cleaning, check-ins, and pricing optimisation.

Multi-platform distribution.

Local city managers provide neighbourhood expertise.

Why landlords choose them

Strong brand visibility and official Airbnb partnership.

Good reputation with positive ratings on Trustpilot and Google.

Tailored service through local managers.

8. Mini Stay UK

Founded in 2020, Mini Stay UK is a boutique, women-led property management company based in London. It offers commission-based services at competitive rates, with a focus on personalised support for landlords. Despite being newer, it has earned a reputation for reliability and affordability.

Business model

Smaller, women-led company with a commission-based model.

Competitive fees (from 12%) and no upfront costs.

Services

Guest vetting, bookings, cleaning, and maintenance.

Pricing strategies to maximise revenue.

Why landlords choose them

Lower commission compared to larger operators.

Personalised service for smaller portfolios.

Best suited to landlords who want a budget-friendly but reliable management option.

How These Companies Compare on Key Features

Feature BnB Management London UpperKey HelloGuest City Relay GuestReady Houst Pass the Keys Mini Stay UK Model Guaranteed rent Guaranteed rent Commission (12–15%) Commission (~20%+VAT) Commission (15–25%) Commission (from 12%) Commission (~20%) Commission (~12%) Payment Fixed monthly rent, no fees Fixed monthly rent, no fees % of booking revenue % of booking revenue % of booking revenue % of booking revenue % of booking revenue % of booking revenue Earnings Potential Stable, predictable Stable, predictable Higher upside, variable High occupancy, variable Higher upside, variable Higher upside, variable Higher upside, variable Lower commission, budget-friendly Occupancy Focus Not relevant (landlord paid regardless) Not relevant (landlord paid regardless) Boosts occupancy via multi-platform Averages 80–90% with short/mid/long lets High via tech optimisation Strong presence across London Local managers optimise per area Smaller scale but focused Guest Support 24/7 handled by company 24/7 handled by company 24/7 guest communication 24/7 guest communication 24/7 guest communication 24/7 guest communication 24/7 guest communication 24/7 guest communication Cleaning & Maintenance Included, managed directly Included, managed directly Arranged with partners In-house cleaning team Managed cleaning & maintenance Cleaning & maintenance arranged Cleaning teams via franchise Cleaning & maintenance included Tech / Dashboard Less emphasis (fixed rent) Less emphasis (fixed rent) Owner reporting available Opago platform with live data Proprietary tech tools Revenue optimisation tools Smart pricing system Basic reporting Platform Coverage Company sublets directly Company sublets directly Airbnb, Booking.com, Vrbo, Expedia Airbnb + mid/long lets Airbnb, Booking.com, Vrbo, Expedia Airbnb + multi-platform Airbnb (official co-host), multi-platform Airbnb, Booking.com, Vrbo Best For Landlords wanting guaranteed stability Landlords wanting corporate/longer-term tenants Owners seeking personal service & flexibility Owners who value high occupancy & tech Multi-property landlords & investors Large-scale landlords wanting low commission Owners who value Airbnb partnership & reputation Smaller landlords seeking low-cost option

Conclusion

Managing an Airbnb in London is demanding, but professional management companies make it easier and more profitable. The key choice is between guaranteed rent for stable, predictable income (ideal for overseas or risk-averse landlords) and commission-based models for higher potential returns but with more variability.

Your decision should reflect your property type, location, and income goals. Asking about services, fees, and maintenance support ensures you find the right fit. With average daily rates of £185 ($252) and occupancy well above the UK average, London remains a strong short-let market — and the right management partner can turn it into a reliable, hands-off investment.