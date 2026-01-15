Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, is once again at the centre of viral controversy after a resurfaced photograph sparked claims online that he appeared to 'know' an assassination was imminent.

The image, which began circulating heavily on 15 January 2026, depicts Kirk with pursed lips and closed eyes, a posture some commentators describe as 'bracing', just moments before he was assassinated at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025.

The photo has prompted claims that Kirk may have sensed what was about to happen. Others argue it is a case of over-interpretation during a moment of grief and shock.

While investigators have found no evidence of prior warning, the 'pursed lips' theory has capitalised on a grieving digital landscape, merging with extraordinary claims from former colleagues about Kirk's alleged premonitions of a young death.

Netizens Claim Charlie Kirk Knew About the Assassination

Social media users believe Charlie Kirk's photo reveals more than a fleeting expression. They argue his posture and facial tension suggest awareness, acceptance, or even resignation in the moments before his death.

It all started on Thursday, when Baron Coleman posted the image, sparking debate. Coleman said: 'Why can't I shake the feeling that it looks like he's bracing in this very last frame before the Big Bang?'

Why can't I shake the feeling that it looks like he's bracing in this very last frame before the Big Bang?



Pursed lips, closed eyes, chin up.



Maybe this is a common position for him. Maybe he did this frequently between questions. I just can't find an example, but I… pic.twitter.com/1C8Ial7nWa — Baron Coleman (@baroncoleman) January 14, 2026

'Pursed lips, closed eyes, chin up,' Coleman described Charlie Kirk in the photo.

'Maybe this is a common position for him. Maybe he did this frequently between questions. I just can't find an example, but I admittedly haven't looked through his entire archive of events,' further explained the X user.

Others agreed with him. One user, @MagzFireDragon, claimed Kirk appeared to realise he had been betrayed, writing: 'Because he knew what was coming he knew that he had been betrayed and had been lied to!!!!'

Another user, @ReasonBreezin, pointed to reactions from others nearby, saying: 'It would make sense – it would explain the weird grin that one guy had while looking down at him.'

Others focused closely on body language. @swingstatemind said Kirk appeared to be 'bracing upon impact,' while @madebygwyn agreed that it looked like he was preparing for something. Timing was also cited, with @ErvinRob noting: 'Watch how long he had his eyes closed.'

More extreme theories also surfaced. @ShannonAusTX alleged the assassination was staged and involved concealed protective equipment, though no evidence has been presented to support this claim. Emotional interpretations appeared as well, with @TootyTracksuit suggesting prolonged stress may have left Kirk mentally prepared for the outcome.

Others Don't Agree With New Conspiracy

Not all reactions have supported the speculation. Many users have pushed back, arguing the image is being taken out of context and analysed far beyond what it can reasonably show.

@iiLLuMNaTii suggested a simpler explanation, writing: 'Or maybe he's in deep thought about the question he was just asked'. @wellingred criticised the theory more directly, questioning whether critics were implying self-harm and calling the claims irrational.

Some users expressed concern about conspiracy narratives gaining traction. @Josh30803926724 warned against following speculative commentary, describing it as 'heavy on theatrics.' Others offered brief reactions such as 'Strange indeed', or posted emojis, signalling uncertainty rather than belief.

Candace Owens Agrees That Charlie Knew

The speculation intensified after conservative podcaster Candace Owens publicly claimed that Charlie Kirk believed he was a time traveller and knew he would die young. In a widely shared clip from her show, Owens stated: It is an absolute fact that Charlie Kirk thought that he was a time traveller. He told me he was a time traveller repeatedly.'

Owens alleged that unnamed forces had monitored Kirk from an early age and feared his growing influence. 'They knew something about Charlie, and that's why they had him marked, had him martyred, and had him followed since he was young,' she said.

She further claimed that Kirk's recent pushback against powerful interests led to panic, adding: 'The solution was to just kill Charlie Kirk.' Owens referenced CIA 'Project Looking Glass' and theories involving time manipulation, while acknowledging these were her views rather than proven facts. Her comments drew swift criticism online, with users dismissing the claims as imaginative and unsupported.

Despite the attention, no evidence has emerged to substantiate the idea that Kirk foresaw his death, leaving the debate centred on interpretation rather than verified facts surrounding the Charlie Kirk death.

The renewed attention highlights how a single image can reshape public discussion around Charlie Kirk's assassination.