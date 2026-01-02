A newly resurfaced video featuring Brian Harpole, the security provider for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, has drawn intense attention online, weeks after Kirk was fatally shot.

The footage, which began circulating on X in late December 2025, shows Harpole in the crowd shortly before the shooting at Utah Valley University on 10 September 2025.

The video has fuelled speculation because it emerged alongside renewed claims by conservative commentator Candace Owens.

While the clip has reignited debate over what happened before the killing, authorities have said Tyler Robinson remains the only suspect in custody, and no official findings have linked Harpole.

Brian Harpole's Suspicious Video

The video at the centre of the controversy consists of short clips recorded during the TPUSA event at Utah Valley University. In the footage, a man, alleged by some X users to be Harpole, is seen standing among attendees, his arms folded and one hand partially obscured.

Some viewers have described the posture as suspicious. Others say the video shows nothing unusual and depicts neither a weapon nor any act of violence.

Merry Christmas @RealCandaceO! Here is the Fort Huachuca guy! ~His name is Brian Harpole~With something very strange/secretive in his pants pocket. Wires are running under his shirt and he squeezes something under his armpit the

moment Charlie is hurt. Will you look into this? pic.twitter.com/lQRzKwuDgH — Blake (@BlakeBednarz) December 28, 2025

The footage gained traction after it was posted by Blake Bednarz on 29 December 2025. Responding to critics, Bednarz wrote that the man in the video 'had his folded arms with right hand hidden under his armpit when he squeezed.'

The claim was immediately challenged by other users, who argued the clip lacked context and proof.

Candace Owens Urged To Investigate

As the video spread, several X users began calling on Candace Owens to publicly examine the footage. Owens has been vocal about Charlie Kirk's death and has questioned aspects of the official narrative.

One user, Katie Ash, wrote on 30 December 2025, 'I have been screaming this since Candace and Erika's meeting!' Another account, @shanashananagins, said the video appeared important but questioned how claims could be proven, stating that many viewers believed Harpole was 'doing something shady.'

Other reactions were emotional rather than accusatory. Sherri Bell posted, 'Makes your blood boil!,' while Scott P questioned inconsistencies surrounding TPUSA and the investigation, asking what the organisation may have 'lied about.'

Owens' Recent Claims On Brian Harpole

Owens brought Harpole into the public debate during her podcast episode on 9 December 2025. She told listeners, 'I received SHOCKING information which puts Charlie's last trip to Asia in a new light. And it involves his security detail, Brian Harpole.'

MUST WATCH:



Candace Owens received a credible tip (from a man who was in witness protection) that may prove the U.S. military was involved in Charlie Kirk's assassination.



The man alleges he saw Brian Harpole at a high level military meeting in AZ days before C.K. was murdered. pic.twitter.com/dz0FeMSkSH — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) December 9, 2025

Owens said the information came from a man in witness protection, whom she described as a credible source. According to Owens, the man claimed he saw Harpole at a high-level US military meeting in Arizona days before Kirk was killed.

Owens did not present documents or evidence to support the allegation. Authorities have not confirmed the claim and continue to state that Robinson is the sole suspect.

Who Is Brian Harpole?

Brian Harpole is a former Texas police officer with 14 years of law enforcement experience. He left the force in 2008 and later founded Integrity Security Solutions, a private firm providing protective services.

Harpole's company was responsible for security at the TPUSA event where Charlie Kirk was shot. In November 2025, Harpole appeared on The Shawn Ryan Show, where he spoke about security arrangements and raised concerns about lapses at the venue.

He said of the location decision, 'That's where they told us to have it,' adding that Kirk supported the setup because tighter controls could deter opposing voices.

As speculation continues online, Harpole remains a key figure in public discussion, though no evidence has linked him to the killing.