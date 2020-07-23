Charlize Theron talked about the positive feedback towards her recent film, "The Old Guard" and hinted at a possible sequel to the movie.

Netflix has yet to give the green light for a sequel, but the actress sounded hopeful when she said that discussions about an instalment will happen when the time is right.

"We're still pushing this one out," Theron told Variety and noted that the cast is open to doing a sequel too.

"Let's have a little resting period, but just given the fact that all of us really want to do it, I'm sure when it's the right time, we'll start the conversation," she added.

In the same interview, Theron also expressed her surprise at the reported number of people who saw "The Old Guard" on Netflix. She thought that it was "pretty nutty" and "pretty crazy" that around 72 million watched it. She admitted that she had not thought or asked about how many people would watch the film because she is "not that brave" and does "not want to hear predictions."

"The Old Guard" is a movie adaptation of a graphic novel of the same name. Theron stars as Andy, the leader of a group of centuries-old, immortal mercenaries who have the capability to heal themselves. They have been working discreetly not knowing that someone has been chronicling their missions throughout history. Someone discovered their identities and they must fight to protect themselves and their freedom.

The ending for "The Old Guard" teases at a likely sequel. The end-credits scene hinted at a potential new villain in the instalment when Andy's (Charlize Theron) former comrade Quynh (Van Veronica Ngo) appeared in the flesh 500 years after she was imprisoned in an iron maiden and thrown into the sea. She has been reliving the nightmare of drowning while Andy tirelessly and helplessly searched for her.

Quynh somehow escaped and the matters of when and how is a story that "The Old Guard" sequel can reveal. Likewise, Quynh appeared before Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) in Paris, where he had stayed after Andy and the rest exiled him from the group for his betrayal. The cliffhanger hinted that Booker will team up with Quynh whose agenda is still unknown.