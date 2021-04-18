Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was faced with some tough decisions to make after his club advanced to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals following a victory against Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals.

With the club also still in contention for three other trophies, he had to figure out how to keep his squad fresh and competitive. However, it appears that Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel outsmarted him on Saturday, after Chelsea managed to beat a much-changed City squad.

Guardiola made eight changes to the team that he fielded against Dortmund, and they were unable to find their rhythm on the pitch against Chelsea. Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards told BBC that he thinks "City had no spark. Because of the Champions League, they looked a bit leggy. I have to give credit to Chelsea. They made them only have little chances."

Guardiola will be disappointed, but he won't be sulking for long. City will be facing Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, and they have a chance to face Chelsea again if the latter defeats Real Madrid in the other semi-finals.

Apart from that, City will be facing Tottenham in the League Cup final at the end of the month. They also have a firm grip on the Premier League title, which they now lead by 11 points over Manchester United.

The season may very well still end on a very high note for Guardiola, but he failed to make the right decisions against Tuchel on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the German has turned things around for Chelsea since joining the club just a few months ago. They are not only in the FA Cup final, they are also in the semi-finals of the Champions League. They still have a lot of ground to catch up on in the Premier League, but they are at least battling for the European spots.

The club was all the way down in 9th when Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard. While they are 20 points adrift of Manchester City at the top at the moment, they are in 5th place and just a point behind West Ham and two points behind Leicester in the Champions League spots.