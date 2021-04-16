Alan Shearer has advised Harry Kane to make a decision on his Tottenham future this summer stating that it is now or never for the prolific marksman.

The England international has been prolific for his boyhood club since becoming a first-team regular but despite his heroics, Spurs are yet to lift any silverware. Kane has been tipped to push for a move away from Spurs in the summer should they fail to qualify for the Champions League for a second consecutive season.

The likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are keeping tabs on Kane, although the north London club insists their captain is not for sale at any price. The 27-year-old could be tempted to make a move to add trophies to his goal-scoring exploits, and Shearer believes it has to be this summer.

"I've got way too much respect for Harry as a player and a man to offer him advice on a decision that I know for myself is rarely linear and that may not, in the end, be his to make," Shearer said, as quoted on the London Evening Standard.

"What I would say, though, is this: if he's going to leave, it looks like this summer or not at all," the Premier League's record goalscorer added.

Kane has continually stated his desire to win the Premier League and the FA Cup but Spurs were unable to mount a challenge this year and look unlikely to mount one in the coming campaign as well. Jose Mourinho's team, however, do have a chance to win the Carabao Cup this season, with only Manchester City standing in their way.

Shearer, who failed to win any silverware following his move to boyhood club Newcastle United, believes a player as great as Kane is unlikely to settle for just being a top goal scorer. He believes the England international will want more and has told him to make a decision if Spurs cannot give him what he wants.

"The great players do not settle," Shearer added. "They always want more and they push for it. And Harry is a great player, which is why it feels like he and Spurs are approaching a moment of definition. Whether it means staying or going, will they give him what he wants?"

However, the striker is unlikely to have his way if he wants a transfer owing to the six-year contract he signed with the club three years ago. Daniel Levy is not keen on letting the club's talisman depart and is certain to demand a world-record fee to even consider a potential transfer.