Chelsea are reportedly confident about landing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer despite his hefty valuation. The Norway striker's compatriot Jan Aage Fjortoft feels the £170 million valuation will not be a problem but the player's demands could be.

Haaland is the among the best strikers on the planet at the moment having finished with 41 goals in 41 games last season. He is not short of suitors with top clubs from all across Europe monitoring his situation with the Bundesliga club.

Dortmund were very clear that they have no intention of selling him this summer. But according to the Daily Mail, the German club could cave in if the likes of Chelsea agree to meet their £170 million valuation of the player.

Former Middlesbrough and Swindon striker Fjortoft tweeted about Chelsea's "intense" interest in getting the deal for Haaland over the line. He believes the Blues have identified the Norway international as the missing piece that will help them challenge for the Premier League title next season.

"Chelsea working intense (sic) to get Erling Haaland. He is seen as the 'missing' player to make them challenge for the PL title next season," Fjortoft wrote on Twitter.

"Fee very high, but confidence that this can be solved. The main obstacle could be the wage-structure at Chelsea."

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich is not averse to splashing the cash when it comes to signing the club's priority targets.Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel has also made no secret of their desire to sign a new forward this season.

Chelsea spent almost a combined £110 million to sign Kai Havertz and Timo Werner from the Bundesliga last summer. While the two players showed their talent in sparks, they managed just 10 goals between them in the Premier League last season.

Romelu Lukaku was touted as the preferred target going into the summer transfer window but Haaland has now moved to the top of the wish list. Chelsea are open to negotiating with regards to the £170 million price tag for the striker but are concerned about the £500,000-a-week wages, which is certain to damage the balance of the club's strict wage structure.