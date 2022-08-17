Chelsea are already the highest spenders in England after a £155 million outlay on five players. Thomas Tuchel is not done, and is planning to more than double that number before the ongoing transfer window concludes on Aug. 31.

Blues owner Todd Boehly has taken on the sporting director role on an interim basis, and is leading Chelsea's transfer spree. The American businessman has backed Tuchel's vision, and is ready to deliver all of the German's top targets this summer.

The West London club could end up spending a further £225 million if they are successful in all their pursuits before transfer deadline day. First on the list is Cesare Casadei, who is expected to arrive this week after Chelsea agreed a £17 million deal with Inter Milan on Tuesday.

The Italy U19 international is viewed as one for the future after impressing for the Inter youth side last season. Casadei, who will sign a six-year contract with Chelsea, scored 17 goals and laid on five assists from midfield.

The next four signings on Tuchel's wanted list are expected to make their way straight into the first team. Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana is at the top of the German coach's plans, with Chelsea already making contact with the Foxes over a summer deal.

The 2016 Premier League champions have already turned down two bids, one of which was worth £70 million from the Blues. It has not deterred Boehly, who is expected to return with a third offer closer to £75 million as they are unwilling to meet Leicester's £85 million valuation.

Fofana is desperate to join the Stamford Bridge outfit, and has reportedly made his intentions clear to Leicester. The France U21 international has already agreed personal terms with the Blues in order to try and pressure Leicester into finding an agreement.

Wesley Fofana has agreed personal terms with Chelsea, so the contract would be ready in case the two clubs find an agreement. 🚨🔵 #CFC



Chelsea are preparing a new bid as they want Fofana as priority target. Leicester insist on their position. Tough one, but still open. pic.twitter.com/DmtCm47M31 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 16, 2022

Fofana's arrival is expected to close to the door on Chelsea's defense. Tuchel will then shift his focus to strengthening his midfield and forward line. Frenkie de Jong remains the German's top midfield target, while Everton's Anthony Gordon and FC Barcelona's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are wanted to bolster his attack.

Manchester United was leading the chase for De Jong, but the Netherlands international's desire to play in the Champions League has seen Chelsea move ahead. Boehly enjoys a good relationship with Joan Laporta, the Barcelona president, and they remain confident of agreeing a deal in the coming weeks.

The Catalan club are even ready to accept Chelsea's £67 million offer despite reaching an agreement with United for £71 million earlier in the summer. De Jong's preference is to remain at the Camp Nou, but if he is forced out, the Dutchman is likely to choose the Blues over the Red Devils.

On the attack, Tuchel is seeking reinforcements after losing Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer. Aubameyang is being looked at as a short-term fix at number nine, while Gordon is being pursued as a long-term prospect.

The Gabon international, while still a part of Xavi Hernandez's plans, could be offloaded to make room on the club's wage bill for other new arrivals. Aubameyang, who joined Barcelona in January after terminating his contract with Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal, is valued at around £25 million by the Catalan club.

Gordon, on the other hand, is being viewed by Tuchel as a long-term solution for the club's forward line. The England U21 international made his breakthrough with Everton last season, and is viewed by Frank Lampard as an integral part of his first-team at Goodison Park.

However, according to London Standard, Chelsea are not ready to give up their pursuit despite having their £45 million bid rejected. It is believed that a fresh offer of around £50 million will bring Everton to the negotiating table.

If Chelsea push through all five deals before transfer deadline day, it will take their overall spend for the summer over £350 million. It will be a massive statement by the new owners, who are keen to get the Blues back to challenging Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title.