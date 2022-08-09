Chelsea and Manchester United are desperate to sign a prolific number nine before transfer deadline day. The two clubs have been offered FC Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but only one club remains interested in the veteran forward.

The Gabon international has been made available for transfer after just six months at the Camp Nou. Xavi Hernandez remains an admirer of Aubameyang, but Barcelona are desperate to slash their wage bill to make room for new signings, which could see them sacrifice the former Arsenal striker.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed Chelsea's interest in signing the 33-year-old this summer. The Blues are said to have made contact with Aubameyang's representatives, with plans to bring him to Stamford Bridge for a reunion with his former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel allowed Romelu Lukaku to return to Inter Milan after failing to get the best out of his £98 million striker. Earlier this week, Red Bull Leipzig agreed a deal to re-sign Timo Werner on a permanent deal, leaving Chelsea with Michy Batshuayi and Armando Broja as their only recognised forwards.

Aubameyang was impressive for FC Barcelona after joining from Arsenal during the January transfer window. The Gabonese marksman scored 11 goals in 17 appearances to help Xavi's side finish second in La Liga behind winners Real Madrid.

However, the arrival of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich has put his place in the starting XI at risk. Xavi has enough cover in his attack to offload a forward, and Aubameyang could be the likely casualty with the former Gunners skipper among the high earners at the club.

Apart from Chelsea, according to Independent, the forward has also been offered to the Red Devils this summer. Erik ten Hag is desperately on the hunt for a striker after losing Edinson Cavani in the summer, and with questions being raised about Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford.

The Dutch coach was forced to start midfielder Christian Eriksen as a number nine for United's 2-1 loss to Brighton in their opening game of the new Premier League campaign. However, the 20-time English champions are said to have rejected the chance to sign Aubameyang, as they are pursuing alternative targets.

United have been linked with a move for former West Ham United and Stoke City forward Marko Arnautovic. The Austrian, who currently plays for Bologna FC in Italy, is ready to swap the Serie A for a return to the Premier League, but the Manchester club's first offer of £6.6 million has been turned down.