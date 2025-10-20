The Broward County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a five-year-old girl who plummeted from deck 4 of the Disney Dream cruise ship on 29 June 2025 was not placed on a railing by her father — instead, she lost her balance while sitting on a railing and fell backward through a porthole.

The father dove in immediately and both were rescued, and investigators have cleared him of wrongdoing amid widespread online speculation.

How The Incident Unfolded

The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. while the Disney Dream was returning from the Bahamas to Fort Lauderdale in international waters.

According to the Broward sheriff's office, the girl was walking with her family on the ship's fourth deck when she sat on a railing, lost her balance and fell approximately 50 feet through a horizontal porthole opening. Her father, alerted by her mother, immediately jumped into the ocean and held her afloat until the ship's crew rescued them both in under 20 minutes.

Clearing The Father

Early online rumours claimed the father had lifted his daughter onto the railing for a photo.

These have been explicitly debunked: "The father did not place his daughter on the railing," the sheriff's office confirmed. While the mother had encouraged a photo-op in the vicinity of the open porthole, investigators determined the fall was accidental, not criminal.

The Florida State Attorney's Office declined charges against the mother, stating her conduct was 'arguably negligent and irresponsible' but did not rise to the level of criminal culpable negligence.

The father acted immediately after the fall, as he 'jumped into the water after the girl fell' in a frantic rescue attempt. Both were located in the water and successfully recovered by the ship's crew after emergency protocols were activated.

Disney Cruise Line Responds

Disney Cruise Line issued a statement praising the speed of its rescue efforts and reaffirming its commitment to guest safety.

'Our crew immediately initiated rescue measures and recovered both guests. We are grateful for our crew's swift response,' said a Disney Cruise Line statement.

The statement added that the incident is believed to have taken place on Deck 4, an open promenade featuring large porthole-style openings between railings.

'These openings comply with maritime regulations but are now under scrutiny as investigators examine how the child was able to fall through.'

Officials are exploring the ship's structural layout as part of routine procedure. However, they have made no suggestion of parental negligence. A maritime legal expert quoted in the same report stated: 'Any time a child can fall through an opening on a cruise ship, questions must be asked about safety design.'

The railing and porthole design on the ship are now under scrutiny. Deck 4 at the rear promenade features railing space alongside large porthole-style openings.

Misinformation And Viral Speculation

Social media erupted with claims that the father was to blame for placing his daughter in danger. The sheriff's office response stressed how quickly false narratives can spread, stating the public should rely on verified statements rather than speculation.

This incident has become a stark example of how cruise-ship accidents can rapidly be reframed into culpable wrongdoing without evidence.