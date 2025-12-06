Two of mixed martial arts' most decorated legends will collide as Max Holloway defends his BMF title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 on 7 March 2026 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Historic Rematch Over a Decade in the Making

The highly anticipated bout marks a rematch from their controversial 2015 encounter at UFC Saskatoon, which lasted just 99 seconds. Holloway won via TKO after Oliveira suffered an apparent oesophagus injury, leaving fans wondering what might have been.

Both fighters have since built Hall of Fame-worthy careers, with Holloway capturing the featherweight championship and Oliveira claiming the lightweight crown. With a combined 47 UFC victories between them, the pair set a new benchmark for the most total wins by two fighters entering a single bout.

Holloway's Perfect Lightweight Run

The Hawaiian fighter has been flawless since moving to the 155-pound division. Holloway secured the BMF title by knocking out Justin Gaethje with a final-second strike at UFC 300 in April 2024, then made history as the inaugural BMF titleholder to retain the belt when he defeated Dustin Poirier.

His 27-8 record includes victories over some of the sport's biggest names, establishing him as one of the division's top contenders.

Oliveira's Path Back to Glory

The Brazilian submission specialist holds an impressive 36-11 record (with one no contest) and owns the all-time UFC records for most finishes (21) and most submission victories (17). Oliveira rebounded from his knockout loss to Ilia Topuria with a second-round submission win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio, showing he remains amongst the elite.

The former lightweight champion called out Holloway immediately following his victory in Rio, setting the wheels in motion for this blockbuster rematch.

Title Shot Implications

Both fighters currently occupy the second and third spots in the lightweight rankings, meaning the winner could be next in line for a shot at reigning champion Ilia Topuria. Dana White confirmed that the winner of Justin Gaethje versus Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 will get the next title shot, though a dominant performance from either Holloway or Oliveira could alter those plans.

Interestingly, both men have suffered knockout defeats to Topuria in recent fights, adding another layer of intrigue to their upcoming clash.

Max Holloway: "We have some unfinished business from 11 years ago."



Charles Oliveira: "All I want now is to fight Max Holloway. God willing, if it's his wish, I'll get a shot at the title." pic.twitter.com/KbDf38QUEu — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) December 6, 2025

What's at Stake

The BMF belt may be ceremonial, but the bragging rights and title implications are very real. Holloway told Uncrowned: 'That's the fight I want. That's a fight a lot of people want to see. We have history.'

Oliveira remains determined to settle unfinished business from their first encounter. The Brazilian has suggested the injury in 2015 prevented fans from seeing the true outcome, and he's eager to prove himself under normal circumstances.

Career Trajectories Since 2015

Much has changed since that 99-second bout in Saskatoon.

Back then, Holloway was ranked 10th at featherweight, Oliveira 13th. They were both prospects, not the legends they'd become.

Holloway went on to capture the featherweight title in 2017, defending it three times against elite competition, including José Aldo twice and Brian Ortega. His reign established him as one of the greatest featherweights in UFC history.

Oliveira's path proved even more dramatic. After years of inconsistency, he transformed into a lightweight force, winning 11 consecutive fights before claiming the vacant championship in 2021. His title reign featured dominant victories over Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje before losing to Islam Makhachev.

UFC 326 promises to deliver one of the most compelling lightweight match-ups in recent memory, with two proven champions looking to cement their legacies and edge closer to another title opportunity.