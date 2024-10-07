In a tightening grip on civil society, Chinese authorities have implemented a policy that requires teachers and other public-sector employees to surrender their passports. Under the guise of "personal travel abroad management," this measure is part of President Xi Jinping's broader efforts to control who can travel internationally and for what purposes. According to reports, the move is linked to China's strategy of curbing corruption and limiting the influence of foreign ideas on its citizens, especially those involved in shaping young minds.

Passport Collection Drive: Tightening Control Over Educators

The passport collection initiative, which has been expanding over recent months, draws from a 2003 national regulation that placed travel restrictions on mid- to high-level officials. This system has now been extended to include rank-and-file employees in schools, universities, and other state-owned institutions. The policy allows authorities to oversee the travel activities of these employees, dictating when, where, and how often they can go abroad.

According to The Financial Times, many public sector employees in provinces such as Sichuan, Hubei, and Anhui have already been instructed to hand in their travel documents. One teacher from Sichuan reported that while teachers could apply to travel abroad, such requests are unlikely to be approved. "If we want to travel abroad, we have to apply to the city education bureau," the teacher said. "But I don't think it will be approved."

Concerns Over Foreign Influence

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has long prioritised loyalty from educators and other public sector employees, fearing that exposure to foreign ideas could undermine the party's control. Teachers have become central to the party's push to enforce ideological conformity, and authorities are increasingly concerned about the influence foreign travel could have on them. In some regions, teachers have been explicitly warned to avoid contact with groups the government deems hostile, such as the banned Falun Gong spiritual movement.

For example, in Wenzhou's Ouhai district, local authorities issued pre-travel instructions requiring all public school teachers to surrender their passports. As reported by Firstpost, these teachers must register their names with the public security bureau's border control division. The new rules also limit teachers to a single overseas trip each year, and only for a period not exceeding 20 days.

Failure to comply with these regulations can lead to significant consequences. According to government notices, teachers who refuse to hand over their passports or travel abroad without official permission face disciplinary action. In more severe cases, these individuals could be barred from travelling for up to five years or even reported to China's anti-corruption authorities.

Widespread Impact Beyond Teachers

The recall of passports is not limited to teachers. Employees in state-owned enterprises and other public sector roles are also being targeted. In some cases, retirees who previously held senior positions in state-run companies have had their passports revoked. One such case involved a 76-year-old retiree who worked for a state-owned aircraft manufacturer. Despite no longer having access to sensitive information, his passport was confiscated earlier this year for "security reasons." He expressed frustration at being unable to visit his family abroad. "I am a patriot," he said, "but I don't understand why I'm not allowed to visit my grandson."

This growing pattern of restricting movement also affects employees in sectors unrelated to education. In Nanjing, for instance, a bank employee reported being required to hand in her passport when she joined a state-owned bank. After leaving her position, she had to wait six months to undergo a "de-secrecy process" before her passport was returned, as reported by The Financial Times.

The drive to recall passports is closely tied to the Chinese government's heightened concerns over foreign espionage. As China continues its efforts to root out external interference, it has directed state-owned enterprises to closely monitor the travel activities of their employees. According to Firstpost, the government views this as a necessary precaution to prevent leaks of sensitive information and to maintain national security.